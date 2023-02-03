Acne Prevention: Simple Tips You Need To Follow To Avoid This Skin Condition

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions. It appears at a time when the body goes through hormonal activity. Due to this, teenagers are the main victims of an acne condition, which can actually lead to deep, permanent scars. So, it is important that the condition be checked from spreading. Do not neglect consulting a skin care clinic or dermatologist in good time.

Oily skin? You need to take care

Acne occurs mainly on oily skin and starts with a blackhead. Avoid neglecting blackheads, as they can irritate the surrounding tissues of the skin, resulting in inflammation. This sets the stage for pimples and acne. A single pimple does not mean an acne condition. In acne, there are many kinds of eruptions, like blackheads, whiteheads, cysts (lumps), pustules, etc. If you have an oily skin, here's what you need to do:

Go for 'clean-ups' to a good beauty salon, where blackheads will also be extracted.

Ensure that hair and scalp are kept scrupulously clean. If the scalp is oily, or if there is dandruff, it can lead to pimples and acne.

Keep the hair away from the face while you sleep.

In cases of severe acne, wash pillow covers and towel daily in warm soapy water, after adding 2 teaspoons antiseptic solution to the water.

Diet is important

Acne points to a congested skin and system. Follow these tips if you are prone to acne:

Avoid fried foods, processed foods, aerated drinks and too many sweets and chocolates.

Follow a diet that helps to cleanse the system and keep it flushed of toxins and wastes.

Your diet should be high in fibre and rich in vitamins and minerals.

Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, whole grains, yogurt, fresh fruit juices, clear soups, lassi in your diet.

Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning.

Follow the correct cleansing procedure

Inappropriate cleansing methods can lead to acne.

Avoid excessive soap and water washing as it can upset the pH balance of the skin.

Use face wash for oily skin, or a medicated cleanser.

Avoid cleansing creams and heavy moisturisers, as these can clog the pores and lead to acne.

Use anti-acne creams and lotions, containing ingredients, like clove oil, eucalyptus oil, rose water, tulsi, neem and mint. Such ingredients have powerful healing properties. Neem, for instance, is not only one of the most powerful natural antiseptics, but is also nature's own antibiotic. It contains organic sulphur compounds. Simmer a handful of neem leaves on a very low fire in 4 cups of water for one hour. Leave it overnight. Next morning, strain the water and make a paste of the leaves. Apply on affected areas. The water can be used for rinsing the area.

Cleansing at night is important, to remove make-up, oil and sweat deposits. In fact, use only water-based foundations and avoid creamy ones.

Many natural ingredients have an astringent effect and help to reduce oiliness. Green tea is a good astringent toner. Soak green tea leaves or a tea bag in hot water for half an hour. Cool and strain and apply the liquid on the skin.

Apply sandalwood paste on pimples, acne and boils. Or, mix together one teaspoon cinnamon (dalchini) powder, half teaspoon methi seed powder, lemon juice and a few drops of honey. It should be a sticky paste. Apply it only on pimples or acne and leave on for a couple of hours, or even overnight.

Add 2 drops of Tea Tree Oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water. Apply this on rash and pimples.

All said and done, where acne is concerned, prevention is always better than cure.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

