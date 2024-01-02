In 2024, Promise To Make These Resolutions For Your Skin

Refrain from sentences like, "I hate my skin". Self-love and acceptance are important for the overall health of the body, including that of the skin.

The skin needs 'tender loving care', just like the rest of the body. But, most of us are guilty of being indifferent to the needs of the skin, or feeding it with products that may not suit or support it. This year, as you sit down to implement your resolutions, make sure you include some skin-related positive affirmations. In an Instagram post, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, listed five important points to remember; take a look.

The first thing to know is that you do not want skin whitening; so, you will stay away from products that claim to whiten the skin. Make sure to choose an even skin tone, the dermatologist suggested.

She added that one must refrain from sentences like, "I hate my skin". Self-love and acceptance are important for the overall health of the body, including that of the skin. Instead, promise to take care of your skin and find a solution for the issues that are bothering you.

It is futile to aim for "flawless, pore-less skin", said Dr Gurveen. Aim for a "healthy, glowing skin" instead.

"I will not fall for viral skincare trends" -- the expert suggested you include this affirmation. Often, people get enamoured by skincare trends that may not suit their skin type, leading to exacerbation of existing problems. The doctor said you must follow "science-backed, dermatologist-approved" skincare.

Finally, do not judge your skin on a daily basis, because just like yourself, your skin will also go through its good days and bad days. So, go easy on yourself, drink a lot of water and give yourself a break from all the self-loathing you have done in the previous years.

Make sure to implement these skin affirmations!