6 Quick And Easy Beauty Tips For Working Women

Life is almost always rushed for working women. They have to juggle their personal and professional lives and this often leaves them with no time for themselves. Most women get so immersed in their duties that taking time out to pamper their skin, exercise or just relax seems like an impossible task. Because of this, they often suffer from skin issues. Working women are exposed to dust and pollution on a daily basis, which makes their skin grimy and prone to blackheads. It is possible to manage a regular beauty regimen without having to spend a lot of time in front of the mirror each morning. Hence, no matter how busy you are, it is very important to take time out for yourself. Even a 5-minute daily ritual can make a world of difference. Let's look at a few things that you must definitely do on a daily basis.
Cleansing is of great importance for working women, who leave home to get to work, battling through traffic, exposed to grime and pollutants in the air. Cleansing the skin at night, before bedtime, is a must, so that you can remove make-up, stale sweat and oil deposits, along with dirt and air pollutants.
A face wash, containing ingredients like Tulsi and Neem, would be ideal for hot and humid weather. It would help to remove impurities, soothe and protect the skin from eruptions and rashes. After cleansing, tone the skin with chilled rose water or a rose-based skin tonic. It not only refreshes and cools the skin, but closes the pores and helps to stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and add a glow. A matte (non-shiny and oil-free) day cream or moisturizer is ideal if the weather is hot and humid. If your work entails traveling, apply a sunscreen. For oily skin, gel-based sunscreens are available.
Use a facial scrub two or three times a week. A facial scrub helps to remove dead cells and provides deep cleansing of the skin. It brightens and refines the skin, and also keeps the pores free of oil. For dry skin use facial scrub once a week, while for oily skin, scrub more often.
Twice a week use a face mask. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off when it is dry.
To refresh your make-up, carry a few items in your handbag. Fragrant wet tissues can be most refreshing. They are easily available. Use them to cleanse the skin and remove grease and sweat. A powder compact of pressed powder is also handy. It helps to get rid of that oily look in summer. First wipe with the tissues and then dab powder.
The hair also attracts dirt and pollutants from the environment just like the skin. The frequency of shampoo depends on the hair type and the weather. For normal to dry hair, shampoo and condition the hair twice a week. For oily hair, wash the hair three to four times a week. Other than this, here are a few tips for you:
(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)
