Yoga









Yoga is a much slower workout but research says that it helps release a brain chemical called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). This chemical can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and improve your mood. Yoga may be a slower exercise than compared to running or HIIT but it is very effective on both mind and body. Its gradual pace can help your mind and body feel at peace thereby helping you feel happier and positive.