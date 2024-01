Nutrient And Cholesterol Levels









Adequate levels of iodine, selenium, and zinc are essential for thyroid function. Periodic testing ensures that nutritional deficiencies, which can impact thyroid health, are identified and addressed. Thyroid function influences cholesterol metabolism. Regular monitoring helps manage lipid profiles, reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications associated with thyroid disorders.