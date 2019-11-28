Whiteheads are those ugly skin bumps that can be terribly irritating. Many people blame stress and greasy fried food for this condition. While it may contribute to some extent, there are many other reasons that may contribute to the appearance of whiteheads. But all these reasons contribute to the excess production of natural oils called sebum. This together with hair and dead skin cells block the skin pore. Bacteria on the skin's epidermis settle into the clogged pore and start to grow. This leads to skin inflammation. Over time, it manifests as whiteheads. If you want to get rid of