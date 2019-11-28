Whiteheads are those ugly skin bumps that can be terribly irritating. Many people blame stress and greasy fried food for this condition. While it may contribute to some extent, there are many other reasons that may contribute to the appearance of whiteheads. But all these reasons contribute to the excess production of natural oils called sebum. This together with hair and dead skin cells block the skin pore. Bacteria on the skin’s epidermis settle into the clogged pore and start to grow. This leads to skin inflammation. Over time, it manifests as whiteheads.

If you want to get rid of these bumps, make sure that you keep your skin clean and follow a healthy diet and regular exercise. Ge gentle to your skin and treat it with love. Avoid strong facial products and keep your hair away from your face. There are many home remedies also that can help you deal with this condition. Let us take a look at a few of them.

Try steaming

When you expose your skin to steam, your pores open up. Just pour some boiling water onto a bowl and put your face over it. But don’t take your face too close to the water or you may burn yourself. Keep a comfortable distance. Cover your head and bowl with a towel so that the steam is trapped. Do this everyday before going to bed. You will soon see results.

Apply lemon juice on your skin

This makes the skin dry. Lemon juice is not only acidic but also has anti-bacterial properties. This helps in bringing down skin inflammation. You can safely use undiluted lemon juice on your skin. But if you think it is too strong, mix it in some water and then apply it to the affected area with a cotton pad. Wipe it off after half an hour and notice the difference.

Application of tea tree oil helps too

This oil has anti-microbial properties and it is a known anti-inflammatory. This is a common ingredient in many skin care products in the market. Easily available in the market and at online stores, it is very safe and also effective. Just apply this oil directly to the affected area on your skin.

Honey is a miracle worker

It can penetrate deep into the skin. It has anti-bacterial properties, which helps in reducing skin inflammation. Just heat a tablespoon of honey. Don’t let it get too hot. Keep it at a comfortable warm temperature. Apply it directly on your clean face and wipe it off after about 15 minutes. Do this regularly. The results are amazing.

Don’t ignore apple cider vinegar

This is an acidic astringent. It dries and shrinks the pores. It has powerful anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties that can reduce inflammation. Just take 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar and mix it with a little warm water. Apply this mixture directly on your face and leave it for half an hour and then wipe it off with a clean soft towel. This is easily available nowadays and you can buy it either online or from your neighbourhood grocery store.