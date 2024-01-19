  • ENG

Arthritis : A winter guide to reduce joint pain and arthritis symptoms

Winter exacerbates arthritis-related joint pain due to cold temperatures causing stiffness and reduced blood flow. The drop in atmospheric pressure can increase discomfort and swelling in arthritic joints. Moisture changes during winter can contribute to increased pain sensitivity.

January 19, 2024

Arthritis : Winter exacerbates arthritis-related joint pain due to cold temperatures causing stiffness and reduced blood flow. The drop in atmospheric pressure can increase discomfort and swelling in arthritic joints. Moisture changes during winter can contribute to increased pain sensitivity. Maintaining warmth through layers and staying physically active with gentle exercises may help alleviate some of the winter-induced joint pain. Consultation with a healthcare professional is crucial for personalized management strategies.

