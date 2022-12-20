Types Of Acne Scars And How They Are Treated

Treatment of acne scars depends on the type of scarring patients have and how old the scars are, Delhi-based dermatologist Dr. Jyoti Gupta.

Acne is a common skin condition that can be treated successfully. But it can leave behind ugly scars, especially severe forms of acne. Acne scarring is often worsened when the acne is "popped" or picked at. With this additional injury to the skin, further inflammation is caused, and the immune system has to work very hard to try and repair the tissue damage, often leading to unsightly scars. The scars treatment depends on the type of scarring patients have and how old the scars are.

"Every scar tells a different story and deserves personalised treatment," says Dr. Jyoti Gupta, Consultant Dermatologist, Panchsheel Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi.

Types Of Acne Scars And Treatment Methods

Below, Dr Jyoti Gupta talks about the techniques she uses for treatment of different types of acne scars.

Pigmented Scars: Pigmented scars can manifest as red, brown-black or white discoloured spots. For treatment of such scars, a combination of techniques including medical treatment, light and laser treatment, microneedling and PRP treatment is required.

Elevated Scars: They are thick, raised, red to skin colour scar resulting from excessive collagen formation during the body's healing process. These include Hypertrophic, Keloid and papular Scars. To improve the look and texture of these scars, various treatments are employed in a combination approach: skin care, intralesional injections, and energy-based devices such as lasers, radiofrequency, and microneedling with PRP and factor. The aim is to soften and shrink the scars by disrupting the disordered connective tissue, shrink the thickened collagen beneath the scar, resurface the scar's texture, and reduce the amount of skin discoloration.

Atrophic Scars: These include ice pick, rolling and boxcars. In ice pick scars, the skin looks as if it has been pierced by an ice pick or sharp instrument. Ice pick scars seem to make a small, thin, deep hole into the skin. Some may look like a large, open pore. Rolling scars are wave-like depressions and about 4-5mm wide whereas boxcars are round or oval depressions, 1.5-4mm wide with steep vertical sides. The skin itself looks uneven and can appear worse with make-up.

Treatment of these scars requires a multi prong approach and a variety of minimally invasive procedures. It begins with punch excision and TCA Cross. These treatments are usually followed by a combination of superficial treatments, such as laser surfacing with Co2, chemical peels, microneedling, and microneedling with radiofrequency, leading to more shallow scarring with improved skin texture. In the end, to give a finishing touch, fillers are injected to bring a smoother skin. This masterful approach helps lift, plump and remodel depressed scars at various levels to improve the overall texture of your skin.