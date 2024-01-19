  • ENG

Select Language

Disease X Virus: WHO Chief Warns For Disease X

The World Health Organization (WHO) secretary-general on Wednesday highlighted the importance of getting prepared for Disease X, expressing hope that countries will reach a pandemic agreement by this May to address this "common enemy.

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : January 19, 2024 11:25 AM IST

DiseaseX : The World Health Organization (WHO) secretary-general on Wednesday highlighted the importance of getting prepared for Disease X, expressing hope that countries will reach a pandemic agreement by this May to address this "common enemy."

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

This Is The Best Way To Use Rosemary Oil For Hair Growth!

Rosemary

This Is The Best Way To Use Rosemary Oil For Hair Growth!

Rosemary promotes hair growth by improving blood circulation to the scalp, preventing hair loss. Its natural antioxidants strengthen hair, making it more resilient and adding shine. Regular use of rosemary oil can also help soothe an itchy scalp and reduce dandruff.

View more