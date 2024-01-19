Genetics Of Obesity: How To Keep Weight Off When You Are Unable To Stop Yourself From Overeating?

Keeping off weight may be the hardest thing that you have to do. In this article, we are gonna discuss about the reasons why you are unable to maintain your weight and the ways you can do it right.

What is the toughest part of weight loss process? The answer to this question may vary from one person to another but research suggests that people typically struggle to keep the lost weight off long-term or they are unable to lose weight after a point during their weight loss journey. Both these problems are legitimate ones. After you have lost weight, keeping it off may just be the hardest task that you have to do. Here is where the role of gene comes in. If you have a good metabolism, most of which may be genetic, you may not struggle with this issue. However, if you have a hint of obesity and slow metabolism in your genetic build-up, it will be a task.

Here Are Things That Could Cause A Set Back In Weight Loss If Your Genetic Metabolism Is Low

Here are 3 things that you must never do:

Do Not Stop Exercising: Going back to your sedentary life just because you were successful in losing a chunk of weight. This is the worst thing that you can do to your body because the minute you stop being active, your body will consume more calories than its burning and this will lead to weight gain and before you know it you are stuck in a loop. Staying active throughout is also important to beat weight loss plateau. Weight loss plateau is the brief period when your weight may become stagnant. This happens because you are not revving up your workout routine and you are consuming more calories than what your body is able to burn. Weight loss plateau is a signifier that tell you to take your routine up a notch, make it more challenging, eat even fewer calories and get back on track.

Do Not Start Binge-Eating: Some people struggle with keeping of their weight be3cause they are eating too much. There is a certain amount of food that is right for your body type. You can understand this by studying the rate at which you gain or lose weight. So, watch your diet at all times. Do not munch on processed foods, refined carbs, oily food, sugary food, etc.

Do Not Mess Up Your Routine: Stop staying up too late at night. This will eventually make you hungry and may lead to weight gain because of eating at the wrong time. Moreover, lack of sleep and stress can also lead to weight gain.

How Can You Fix It?

It is true that our genes play a huge role in the way we lose and gain weight. A few unlucky people may face this issue but it is not impossible to keep you weight in check and make sure that you do not become obese. Here how you can fix it:

Exercise and diet should go hand in hand. For a person whose genetic metabolism is low, weight loss will be twice as hard. If you only follow dieting or exercise, it will never work the way you want it too. Exercise will keep you healthy but may not help you lose weight instead, it might make you eat more because it makes people hungry. So, the best method is to do both. Weight training and cardio is essential for weight loss. Researchers point out that weight training can help you lose weight faster especially when combined with cardio and a good diet. Try this. Make sure that your body and minds gets adequate rest. Stress and lack of sleep is detrimental for your weight. Stop focusing on calorie intake alone. Start eating more proteins, fibre, vegetables, fruits and last but not the least, water.