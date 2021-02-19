Congested skin happens when the pores of the skin are blocked. Just as we feel congested when we are trapped in a small space, the skin also feels the same when its pores are blocked. If you have congested skin then you will be at risk of many skin issues like uneven skin, blackheads, whiteheads, acne, papules and open and large pores. You skin may become try and you will be prone to frequent breakouts due to inflammation. The cause behind congested skin cannot be broken down into one particular reason. There are many factors that are at play here and it varies from person to person and from one skin type to another. If you have oily skin, this could be due to excess secretion of sebum or it could be an accumulation of dead cells on the top layer of the skin. This clogs the pores and causes congestion. But one of the most common cause of this condition is dehydration. It is no fun to deal with congested skin and there are some precautions that you can take to avoid congested skin or minimize it. Also Read - Photofacial to get rid of age spots, wrinkles: All you need to know about this skin treatment

Hydration is important

We cannot stress on this enough! Your skin needs hydration just like your body. It is very important to ensure the proper hydration of your skin and use the right products that would help you do the same. Drink plenty of water and cut down on foods and drinks like coffee, which dehydrate your skin. Use a water-based moisturizer if your skin is oily Also Read - Add this edible sunscreen to your diet: Protect your skin from cellular damage, keep it looking young

Use non-comedogenic products

Comedogenic products are the ones that have the capacity to block your pores. It is very important that the skincare and makeup products you use are non-comedogenic so that your pores do not get blocked. Also Read - Psoriasis to eczema: Here’s how stress mess with your skin

Remove your makeup at the end of the day

Most people are tired or feel lazy at the end of the day. They often go to sleep with makeup on the face. This can damage your skin in more ways that you may suspect. For starters, not removing makeup at the end of the day can clog the pores and cause congested skin. A lot of people wear makeup to cover acne but do not understand the fact that not clearing the makeup from the face is one of the biggest reasons for inflammation, blackheads, whiteheads, acne and breakouts. So, the next time you apply makeup, no matter how tired you are, make sure that it doesn’t remain on your face when you go to bed! Make it a rule to use micellar water to remove your makeup before you wash your face.

Wash your face twice a day

Washing your face twice a day can help your skin stay clean. Try and avoid soap-based facewashes as these can stripe the moisture away from your face. Exfoliating your face once or twice a week based on the seasons can also be helpful in avoiding or getting rid of congested skin.

In the midst of all of this, do not forget to use beauty products according to your skin type. It would be better to consult your dermatologist first to figure what works for your skin and what doesn’t.

(This article is authored by Dr. Mikki Singh, Dermatologist/Cosmetologist/Trichologist, and Head of Centre of Excellence, the Bodycraft Clinic Indiranagar, Bangalore.)