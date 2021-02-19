Congested skin happens when the pores of the skin are blocked. Just as we feel congested when we are trapped in a small space the skin also feels the same when its pores are blocked. If you have congested skin then you will be at risk of many skin issues like uneven skin blackheads whiteheads acne papules and open and large pores. You skin may become try and you will be prone to frequent breakouts due to inflammation. The cause behind congested skin cannot be broken down into one particular reason. There are many factors that are at play here and