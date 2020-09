Feeling sad and depressed is a part of life and everybody goes through low phases in their lives once in a while. But when this feeling of sadness, anger and loss goes on for a long time, you need to sit up and take notice. Chronic depression is a debilitating condition that can interfere with your daily life. It can lead to job losses and relationship problems. In some cases, it can also drive a person to suicide. There are many reasons behind this condition. But whatever the reason, if you are depressed you need to get advice from a doctor. Simultaneously, you may also try and get relief with some home remedies. One such natural treatment for depression is aromatherapy, which involves the use of essential oils. Also Read - Ayahuasca: Know the benefits and side effects of this trending psychoactive brew

Essential oils are extracts of herbs and plants that have potent therapeutic properties. These oils can rejuvenate and energise you. Some can even help you come out of your depression by relaxing your mind and body and relieving you of anxiety and stress. These oils work by influencing the brain’s limbic system. This is the part of the brain that controls emotions, behavior, motivation, long-term memory, and smell. These essential oils help in preventing depression and anxiety. Also Read - What is CBD oil and why it is increasingly gaining attention from researchers?

Here, we reveal a few such oils that you can use to get relief from your condition. Also Read - Fight depression by making the right food choices

Lavender Oil

This essential oil has been used for relaxation since ancient times. Even the Romans are said to have added it to their bath for this very reason. It also uplifts your mood and makes you more happy. By bringing down your anxiety levels and making you calmer. It induces better sleep too, which is so important for a patient of chronic depression. This oil can also boost your immunity and make you body more resilient to infections and diseases. Just add a few drops of lavender oil to your bath water and soak in it for as long as you are comfortable. This will also make your skin soft and supple. Alternatively, you may also use this oil in your oil diffusor while sleeping at night. If you feel you need an instant mood boost, just inhale the perfume directly from the bottle. You will be surprised at the effects.

Jasmine oil

According to scientists, jasmine oil can have a calming effect and reduce anxiety, stress and aggression significantly. It induces a general feeling of wellness and makes you more energetic. However, pregnant women must stay away from this oil as it can induce early labor. You can dab this oil on to your wrists or add it to your oil diffusor. A quick whiff from the bottle will also do the trick.

Rose oil

This prevents anxiety and depression. The sweet scent of roses can boost self-esteem, make you more confident and productive. It also stimulates your libido and induces a general sense of happiness and well-being. Add a few drops of this essential oil to your diffuser every day. You can also smell the perfume directly from the bottle for a quick mood boost.

Basil oil

This essential oil, which is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, has a calming effect on your nervous system. At the same time, it also stimulates your adrenal glands. This prevents sluggishness and increases your motivation and drive. This is very important if you are a patient of chronic depression. This oil makes you more happy, helps relieve stress and anxiety, makes you energetic and also more productive. But avoid it if you are pregnant as it can lead to premature contractions. Just add this oil to your diffuser every morning.

Lemon oil

Need an instant mood boost? Then this is the oil for you. Lemon essential oil makes you happier a happier person by boosting your dopamine and serotonin level, hormones that are responsible for your overall happiness. It also makes you more mentally alert and improves concentration and productivity. This oil will improve mood and prevent depression. All you need to do is add a few drops to your diffuser.