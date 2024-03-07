Black Turmeric For Longevity: Can This Rare Herb Prevent Growth Of Cancerous Cells And Increase Life Span?

Black turmeric is a rare herb found in North-East India. It contains many benefits for health and research suggests that it can prevent cancer and increase longevity. Let us find out how?

Black turmeric is an herb which originates in North-East India. From the outside it looks exactly like ordinary turmeric but, after cutting it is of bluish-black colour. Black turmeric has this colour because of the bluish-black rhizomes present in it. This particular herb is termed as the 'superhero' for health and wellness. It possesses immense health properties that can not only transform your fitness but also help you liver longer. Yes, studies state that black turmeric may help increase longevity. It has a very high curcumin content which can help prevent many chronic and acute diseases thereby furthering your life span. Let us find out how exactly it works and how you can incorporate it into your diet.

Black Turmeric For Longevity

The one trick to long life span is by following a diet and lifestyle that will help you fight diseases be it chronic, seasonal or common ones. When your body is free from diseases, it is automatically healthier and will support your life for a longer time. This should be your focus and black turmeric can help you get there through these following benefits:

Black turmeric contains anti-inflammatory properties which means that it can prevent many diseases by simply reducing inflammation in the body and organs. It is an anti-bacterial so, it can help protect the body from bacterial infections. It can reduce pain. It can boost your metabolism. According to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, black turmeric can activate a certain type of protein in the body which can fight symptoms of ageing, boosting metabolism and increasing longevity.

Black Turmeric For Fighting Cancer

Black turmeric contains a large amount of curcumin. Curcumin is a very special antioxidant which can detoxify the body, organs and also prevent diseases like cancer. It can stop or prevent the growth of cancerous cells in the body. Studies point out that it especially can prevent cancers that are detected in the lung, breast and colon.

What Are The Possible Side Effects Of Taking Black Turmeric?

No matter how healthy your diet is, it always comes with certain restrictions especially regarding the quantity of consumption. Consuming anything in excess has been deemed harmful for health by multiple studies. Similarly, eating excess amount of black turmeric can also cause certain side effects. Here's a list:

It can cause stomach upset or diarrhoea. You may experience dizziness. It can cause nausea.

People with gallbladder problems should be more careful about the dosage as excess consumption can cause:

Bleeding disorders, Hormone-sensitive conditions, Infertility, and Liver disease.

Disclaimer: The information in this article has not been verified by an expert. Always consult a doctor regarding the consumption of black turmeric and its dosage.