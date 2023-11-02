Navel Therapy: These Essential Oils Can Take Care Of Different Health Issues

The human body is a wonderful and complicated system that is interlinked and interconnected through cells and nerves. That is why when you press certain points, you feel relief in other parts of the body.
It is said that the navel is the body's focal point. Even though it is mostly overlooked and considered to not serve any purpose, the navel is an extremely important part of the body that can directly affect other organs and impact your overall health.
According to nutritionist Ramita Kaur, the belly button is the focal point to 72,000 veins present in the navel. In an Instagram post, she explained that the simple act of massaging oil "stimulates these nerves", which aids in "warding off illnesses and maintaining the proper functioning of the body".