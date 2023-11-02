Navel Therapy: These Essential Oils Can Take Care Of Different Health Issues

Even though it is mostly overlooked, the navel is an extremely important part of the body that can directly affect other organs and impact your overall health.

The human body is a wonderful and complicated system that is interlinked and interconnected through cells and nerves. That is why when you press certain points, you feel relief in other parts of the body.

It is said that the navel is the body's focal point. Even though it is mostly overlooked and considered to not serve any purpose, the navel is an extremely important part of the body that can directly affect other organs and impact your overall health.

According to nutritionist Ramita Kaur, the belly button is the focal point to 72,000 veins present in the navel. In an Instagram post, she explained that the simple act of massaging oil "stimulates these nerves", which aids in "warding off illnesses and maintaining the proper functioning of the body".

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dt.ramitakaur (@dt.ramitakaur)

Kaur then listed the different oils that focus on different health issues. Note that all of these oils are commonly found in most Indian kitchens, so they are not that difficult to procure.

Almond oil: If you want glowing skin, you must massage this oil on your belly button.

If you want glowing skin, you must massage this oil on your belly button. Coconut oil: This oil supposedly improves fertility.

This oil supposedly improves fertility. Sesame oil: This is great for joint pain and bone strengthening. Do remember to use it during massages.

This is great for joint pain and bone strengthening. Do remember to use it during massages. Neem oil: It is no secret that neem is good for the skin. Massaging it on the belly button can take care of pimples, acne and skin inflammation.

It is no secret that neem is good for the skin. Massaging it on the belly button can take care of and skin inflammation. Mustard and ginger oil: A combination of these oils can take care of stomach pain, bloating, nausea and digestive problems , said the expert.

A combination of these oils can take care of stomach pain, bloating, nausea and , said the expert. Olive oil: It helps with blood circulation and constipation.

It helps with blood circulation and constipation. Mustard oil: It is helpful in removing harmful bacteria from the intestines, and for dry lips.

How many of these oils did you know about?