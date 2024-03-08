Obesity Associated With Poor Mental Health, Especially In Women: Study

Researchers concluded that BMI and waist/height ratios that signalled obesity were linked to an increase in depression and lower overall well-being. (Photo: Freepik)

Scientists found the relationship between obesity and depression was 'significantly higher' in women, than in men. They added that these results were 'consistent' with previous research.

Obesity can cause a string of health problems for both men and women. Not only does it affect the body physically, there are many psychological ramifications, too. Being obese or overweight can affect the mental health of a person, especially a woman, a new study has found. It is no secret that body weight is associated with a certain socially-accepted beauty norm. Too much, or too little weight can have an impact on the personality of an individual. Obesity refers to an abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body that makes one overweight. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered 'overweight', and over 30 is 'obese'.

What The Study Found

According to a study published earlier this week in the journal PLOS ONE, obesity is associated with poorer mental health, including depression and a poor sense of well-being. According to reports, researchers at the School of Public Health at University College Cork, Ireland said lifestyle factors do not appear to have an impact on these mental health issues.

Instead, they examined the medical records of 1,821 men and women between the ages of 46 and 73 years, selected randomly from a primary care center. They purportedly assessed the link between mental health scores and obesity using BMI and waist/height ratios, while adjusting for lifestyle factors and disease conditions.

According to Medical News Today, scientists used the 20-item 'Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale' and the WHO's 'Five Well-Being Index.

Prior To The Study

Before the research commenced, the following things happened:

Participants completed an overnight fast.

They provided blood samples for fasting glucose and glycated hemoglobin.

Researchers measured their height, weight, and waist circumference ; calculated BMI.

; calculated BMI. Participants completed a general health and lifestyle questionnaire.

Scientists used this information to assess demographics, lifestyle behaviours, presence of other diseases.

The Results Of The Study

Researchers concluded that BMI and waist/height ratios that signalled obesity were linked to an increase in depression and lower overall well-being.

Women More At Risk?

Scientists also found that the relationship between obesity and depression was 'significantly higher' in women, than in men. They added that these results were 'consistent' with previous research.

Social Stigma

As mentioned earlier, researchers said obesity is associated with social and physical factors. So, extra weight, for instance, can trigger prejudice, discrimination and social stigma, leading to physical symptoms as well, like joint pain, back pain, and fibromyalgia.

Eva Panigrahi, PhD, psychologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center -- who was not involved in the study -- was quoted as telling Medical News Today: "There is a biological link between obesity and depression. Obesity may contribute to an environment that can lead to chronic physiological and neurological outcomes, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, severity of depression, gene-environment interactions, adverse childhood experiences, eating and physical activity, and stress. The relationship between obesity and depression can be explained as a vicious, mutually-strengthening cycle that includes negative physiological and psychopathology factors."

For more articles visit our Diseases and Conditions Section. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest updates! For daily free health tips, sign up for our newsletter. And to join discussions on health topics of your choice, visit our forum.