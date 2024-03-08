Malai Broccoli To Lemon Pie: How To Add Nutritious Walnuts To Your Dishes?

This International Women's Day, Come Fall in Love With Your Inner SHE.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year to acknowledge and honour womanhood. From making homes to leading homelands, the unsurpassable spirit of women has grown with each passing year. But balancing your family, work, and chasing time leaves you little room to pamper and spend time on yourself. So, we are raising a toast to all the bold and beautiful women this International Women's Day.

This Time

Express your love and affection to others and yourself with California walnuts. Treat yourself to an exclusive platter perfect for this particular moment of self-appreciation and indulgence. Walnuts add unique nutritional value to the dishes they're incorporated into and are also a handful of fibre.

So what are you waiting for? Take this moment out for yourself because YOU are your most significant commitment at the end of the day!

Walnut Malai Broccoli Shumaila Chauhan

Ingredients

600-700g broccoli, cut into florets

2 tablespoons cream cheese

1/2 cup hung curd

2 tablespoons cream

2-3 cardamom pods

Pinch of nutmeg

3/4 cup California walnuts, soaked overnight

Juice of 1 lemon

A few strands of saffron mixed in 1 tablespoon of warm milk

1/2 inch ginger

5 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon mustard oil

1 tablespoon kasundi mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Melted butter for basting

Preparation

1. Soak walnuts in water overnight or for 5-6 hours.

2. Drain and put in a blender. Blend to make a paste.

3. Boil water in a saucepan until bright green. Strain the florets and put them in ice-cold water to stop them from cooking.

4. Serve warm.

Chickpea, California walnut & Potato Traybake Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

700g potatoes, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons oil

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

100g frozen sweetcorn, defrosted

150g cherry tomatoes, halved

100g Cheddar cheese, grated

75g California walnuts

Chopped parsley to garnish

Preparations

1. Preheat the oven to 220 C.

2. Place the wedges and peppers and season well. Bake for 40 minutes until the potatoes are crispy.

3. Toss in the chickpeas, sweetcorn, and tomatoes, then scatter with Cheddar and California walnuts.

4. Sprinkle over the parsley to serve.

Lemon & California walnut Pie Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

150g butter

200g butter cookies

150g + 2 tablespoons California walnuts

400g sweetened condensed milk

Grated peel of 2 organic lemons

Juice of 1 lemon

1 sachet of powdered dessert sauce "vanilla flavour" (without cooking)

500g whipped cream

1 tablespoon sugar

Oil for the pan

Baking paper

Preparations

1. Melt butter in a small saucepan. Finely chop the cookies and 150g walnut kernels, and mix with the butter. Grease a tart pan (24 cm diameter; 5 cm high; raised bottom) with oil. Pour in crumb mixture and press down to form a flat bottom and sides. Refrigerate.

2. Mix condensed milk with lemon juice and zest, except for about 1 teaspoon for topping. Stir vigorously with the powdered dessert sauce for about 1 minute. Whip 300g cream until stiff and fold in. Refrigerate for approx 2 hours.

3. Coarsely chop 2 tablespoons walnut kernels and roast in a pan without oil. Sprinkle with sugar and let caramelize. Remove the cake from the pan and place on a cake stand. Whip the remaining 200g cream until stiff and spread loosely on the pie. Sprinkle remaining walnut kernels and lemon zest on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.