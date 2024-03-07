Shot Of Olive Oil On Empty Stomach: Can It Help You Lose Weight If Taken Every Morning?

According to a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, a shot of olive oil if taken on am empty stomach in the morning can help induce weight loss.

One health issue that has been plaguing the people of India recently is obesity. Reports say that there has been a stark increase in the number of people suffering form obesity and one of the main causes is poor diet and lifestyle. We live in a generation where we can get instantly edible meals from supermarkets and stores. These foods are very easy to make especially for bachelors living alone in a city. However, it comes with many downsides like high sodium, high fat content, ultra-processed and lack of basic nutrients.

How to reduce obesity? This is why studies and experts have come up with many different ways by which people can lose weight. Weight loss is essential for people who are obese. According to a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, a shot of olive oil if taken in the morning on an empty stomach, can help induce weight loss. But, experts warn that this will only work along with exercise and good diet. Olive oil contains properties which can curb unnecessary food consumption and boost metabolism, thereby also boosting weight loss.

Can A Shot Of Olive Oil Help You Lose Weight?

The study observed that people who took olive oil instead of soyabean oil everyday with their basic diet, were able to lose more fat than the people who took other types of oil. Olive oil also helped them reduce and regulate blood pressure in their body. This may seem very confusing to laymen so, we are here to explain to you how it works. If you take one shot of olive oil first thing in the morning:

It will keep you satiated for a very long time.

Olive oil is rich in healthy fats which is very good for your heart, skin and overall health.

Olive oil is filled with calories so, how will it help people who are already obese? The key to weight loss is by reducing overall calorie intake throughout the day. The high calorie content in olive oil can help you stay full for a long time along with a good level of energy boost. So, for the rest of the day, you will require very little food to keep you satiated. Moreover, olive oil will help curb your cravings for junk food, sugary foods and oily foods. Thus, it will reduce your overall intake of food consumption throughout the day. This is how you can achieve sustainable eight loss.

How Much Olive Oil Is Necessary For Weight Loss?

Remember that olive oil is very rich in calories but it does not contain unhealthy fats. However, make sure to not consume more than the necessary amount every day. Pour some olive oil in a 30ml cup. This amount is more than enough for you. Excess amount can actually be detrimental for your health. Instead of helping you lose weight, it can lead to more weight gain.