International Women’s Day: Common Health Tests Women Must Be Aware Of

Blood tests may be required to assess hormone levels, fasting cholesterol, triglycerides, insulin and glucose tolerance.

A healthy mind and body are the foundation for positive experiences and are critical for a fulfilling life. While healthy habits can help you stay fit, routine health screenings are necessary to identify health concerns at the right time, a prerequisite for timely and effective treatment. This International Women's Day, Dr Karthik S D S from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research, supported by Tata Trusts, who has worked in the field of Cancer and Surgical Oncology, shares information about some common tests that can help women monitor potential health concerns and direct them to a healthier and happier life.

Regular screening for cancer, especially breast and cervical for women clinical examination, mammogram, and pap smear tests

Clinical breast examination, sono mammography and X-ray mammogram are a few breast cancer screening modalities.

Women in the 20- to 40-year-old age group should get a clinical exam once every three years. Annual or biennial screening with mammograms is recommended for women in the 40- to 75-year-old age group. Additionally, knowing the symptoms, like lumps in the breast and blood-stained discharge from the nipple, can enable early disease detection.

Excessive vaginal bleeding, foul-smelling discharge, post-coital bleeding, and excessive back pain can be the potential signs of cervical cancer. Pap smear tests with routine pelvic examination are essential for a timely diagnosis. Cervical cancer doesn't usually show any early symptoms; this is why it is often recommended to get screened for cervical cancer once every three years for women over 21 years of age.

Know your body and notice physical changes thyroid function test, pelvic ultrasound, hormone levels

Although mostly benign, specific physical symptoms could sometimes be manifestations of other more significant health concerns.