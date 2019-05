Barbara Bush, wife of former US President George H. W. Bush, had rightly said, “Togetherness is a very important ingredient to family life.” Togetherness keeps you grounded, safe, and secure, giving you uncountable memories and enriching your life in more ways than one. Well, the importance of together time with your family doesn’t need to be reiterated. However, in the hustle bustle of our busy lives, we tend to move away from our close ones without our own knowledge. Our bonding loses its strength. So, in order to highlight and emphasis the importance of family bonding, United Nations (UN) observes International Day of Families on 15th May of every year. Initiated in 1993, this global campaign “provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them.” Every year, the day revolves around a theme. This year, the theme is Families and Climate Action: Focus on SDG Sustainable Development Goal) 13. The UN states, “The 2019 observance focuses on families, family policies and major SDG13 targets:

SDG 13 target 13.3: Improve education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning

SDG 13 target 13.2: integrate climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning.”

On the occasion of International Day of Families this year, the UN is holding a panel discussion in its headquarters in New York. “The discussion will highlight inter-generational approach to sustainability, sustainable development education & practice, sustainable family farming from an indigenous perspective, Greening the blue’ and other good practices at the United Nations and beyond’,” states this world body.

Family is not just a social construct to keep us together. It is a blessing. Spending quality time with your family members offers you a wide range of benefits. It boosts your and your loved ones’ physical, mental and cognitive health in more ways than one According to a 2014 study presented by Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, having meals with family encourages healthier eating habits. The research observed that, it increased the family intake of healthy options like fruits, vegetables, fibre, and foods with fewer calories. As we celebrate International Day of Families today, we share some science-backed benefits of family time.

Helps you manage stress

Taking time out from your choc-a-bloc schedule, to spend time with family and friends can relax your mind and refuel you to fight the harder battles ahead while helping you fight stress in a number of ways. According to a study conducted by Carnegie Mellon University, spending time with family and close acquaintances is like a stress buster for people. Discussing your problems with your family not only takes the load off your mind, it also helps you find better solutions. This is what alleviates stress.

Boosts cognitive health

According to an article in the American Society of Aging, having big social circle is associated with great memory, better cognitive functions and a lower allostatic load (negative effects on the body due to repeated or chronic stress) in the older age. You can experience these positive effects if you have a cordial relation with your friends and family.

Promotes psychological well-being

Family relationships play a key role in your wellness quotient. The emotional support that your family lends you makes you a stronger person and gives you a different perspective in life that helps you make better decisions. According to a study published in the journal Innovation in Aging, if daily life stress and problems play a major role in deteriorating your mental health, social support serves as a protective resource.

Improves cardiovascular health

Stress affects your health in very many ways. Your heart is the organ that is worst hit by this state of mind. Stress promotes inflammation and clogging in your heart arteries, a condition that can escalate your blood pressure levels. However, you can steer clear of it if you have strong family and social support. According to a study published in the journal Annals of Behavioral Medicine, discussing difficult times with the family is linked to a lower pulse rate and blood pressure levels.

Helps your child develop self-esteem

One of the greatest gifts that you can give your child is a positive sense of the self and family support is important for this. Talking to your kid, spending quality time together will help her realise the importance of valuing the self and others as well. She will learn to respect herself and others around her if you, as parents, set the right examples. A family with strong ties creates a congenial environment that fosters acceptability and comfort as well. All these will work together to help your child grow up into a confident adult.

Reduces the chance of drug abuse in kids

According to a study conducted at the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, spending a good amount of time with family makes children less likely to engage in risky behaviours like alcohol consumption, substance abuse and smoking. The study found that kids who rarely participated in family dinners were twice likely to use tobacco, alcohol and one and a half times more likely to use marijuana than those who had frequent family dinners. If your child is not comfortable enough to come around to you with his problems, his chance of indulging in addictive behaviour goes up. So, as parents, you need to create a comfort zone that allows your child to open up to you. Remember, a strong familial bond will help your child thrive, both mentally and physically.

Enhances your child’s interpersonal skills

Spending time with close ones, engaging in various activities together, sharing food and common goals while playing a game will equip your kid to interact better with his peers. Family time will help your child grow up into an empathetic, and patient adult. These are essential qualities for strong interpersonal skills.