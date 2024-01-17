Body Fat Percentage For Men And Women: How Much Fat Is Considered A Healthy Amount?

A high percentage of visceral fat can increase your risk of diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Find out how much body fat percentage is actually healthy for your body type?

What is body fat percentage? It is referred to as the amount of fat present in the body and is calculated in percentage. Our body requires a certain amount of fat in the body and this amount is considered healthy. However, if the amount exceeds, it may be dangerous for your overall health. There are some factors which can lead to an increase in the body fat percentage. For instance:

Leading a sedentary lifestyle Unhealthy eating, binge eating and imbalanced eating Underlying diseases Slow metabolic rate Lack of exercise

There is a fine line between a healthy body fat percentage and an unhealthy body fat percentage. Our Body Mass Index or BMI is used to measure the amount of fat there is in our body. there is a general guide and chart that mentions how much is essential for each body type. But, BMI is not measured in the same way for everyone. It depends on the persons body type, a person's built, muscles mass, height, etc. A person with a lot of muscles may have a high BMI but this does not mean that he or she is unhealthy. But, a person who has high fat in the body and his or her BMI is high, it is a cause for concern. This is why it is important to accurately measure the body fat percentage and overall BMI of a person.

Which Type Of Fat Is Bad For The Body?

Our body stores two very different types of fat namely, the subcutaneous fat and the visceral fat. The first type of fat is the one that is visible to our eyes, however bad they might make you feel, they are not the harmful ones. The second type, visceral fat is the most harmful type of fat. It is located deep inside your body and may also be present in and around your organs. A high amount of visceral fat increases your total body fat percentage and also puts you at risk of diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other health problems.

