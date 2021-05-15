“When are you starting a family?” This million-dollar question is often posed to the newly wedded in our society. Why not? It is only after the birth of a child that the cohabiting “Mr & Mrs” are conferred the coveted title of being a “family”. Pregnancy brings in “good news” as the “Mrs” is considered to be in - “family way”. On this International day of families let’s delve into how we lay the foundation of the most important institution of our society that is - “family”? Traditionally childbearing has been considered no less than a spiritual act. It entailed