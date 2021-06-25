Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic it has become more important to work on improving your health and well-being. Following coronavirus precautionary measures is essential to protect you against Covid-19 and prevent the spread of the disease. It is also important to maintain or improve your fitness level so that your body is better prepared to fight the viral infection and reduce the chances of severe Covid-19 complications. What is your family doing to stay healthy and hearty during the pandemic? In this article Vidisha Parekh Dietitian & Nutritionist Kohinoor Hospital – Mumbai highlighted the importance of building healthy family habits