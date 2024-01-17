Choosing Right Olive Oil: A Comprehensive Guide To Their Types And Health Benefits

Follow these steps when frying with olive oil: warm the oil over low heat, ensure the food is dry before frying items and filter the oil after use to eliminate food residues.

Choosing the correct type of olive oil is crucial, with extra virgin olive oil being the preferred option due to its stability during cooking and higher nutritional content. When using olive oil for frying, it's essential to maintain a temperature below 180 degrees Celsius to preserve its benefits. Storing olive oil in a dark, enclosed space ensures its longevity. Understanding olive oil and its extraction processes can enhance its utilization for optimal health outcomes.

There are five types of olive oil, each with its unique characteristics:

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO): This is considered the highest quality olive oil, derived from the first pressing of olives without any chemical processing. It contains many monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, making it the healthiest choice. Virgin Olive Oil: with slightly higher acidity levels, it also undergoes minimal processing, preserving its natural goodness. Pure Olive Oil: A blend of (lower quality) refined and virgin olive oil, this type has a milder flavour and is suitable for cooking at higher temperatures. Refined Olive Oil: Processed using heat and chemicals to remove impurities, this type lacks some natural flavours and health benefits of virgin and extra virgin olive oils. Olive Pomace Oil: Extracted from the byproduct of olive pressing, this oil undergoes intense refining processes. It is best suited for high-heat cooking due to its lower quality than other types.

Dr Shridhar Deshmukh, Consultant Physician and Intensivist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi, Pune, delves into six health benefits of olive oil:

Heart Health: Rich in monounsaturated fats, olive oil helps reduce harmful cholesterol levels and lowers the risk of heart disease. Cancer Risk Reduction: Antioxidants in olive oil may lower the risk of certain cancers. Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Olive oil has anti-inflammatory effects, potentially alleviating pain and inflammation. Bone Health Enhancement: The presence of polyphenols in olive oil may positively impact bone density and health. Reduced Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) and Stroke Risk: Regular consumption decreases cardiovascular diseases and strokes. Blood Sugar Balance and Diabetes Prevention: Olive oil reduces the risk of diabetes.

For Optimal Results

