Tuberculosis Emerges As Leading Killer Disease: AIDS, COVID-19 Trail Behind, Says UN Report

Death cases caused due severe Tuberculosis has recently increased than the death cases caused by AIDs or COVID-19.

The United Nations recently reported that the death cases caused due to tuberculosis is exceeding the number of death cases cause by COVID-19 or AIDs. This is an extremely alarming news considering COVID-19 and AIDs were the diseases with the highest fatality rate up until now. The disease which can spread through air is now killing more people in the world than the other fatal diseases. A very high number of cases have been reported in the conflict zones of Sudan and Ukraine. Reports state that it is very difficult to track down TB patients and also diagnose people who have not been diagnosed yet.

Tuberculosis Symptoms Have Become More Severe After COVID-19

As per reports, TB has taken the lives of about 4400 people among whom, 700 of them are children. This is the frate of TB death reported per day. experts state that the severity of TB has increases especially after the ACVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, the cases were not as serious as this and were certainly treatable. Some of the recent cases included very weak patients and patients coughing up blood.

Tuberculosis has officially been announced as the biggest infectious killer diseases in the world today by the United Nations. The highest number of people with TB infection has been reported from Ukraine. The estimate of cases are 34,000. There are also TB cases with high drug resistance. Reports say that It's remarkable, the fact that the Ukrainian people are actually showing an amazing resilience in doing their best to maintain the services for TB.

Patients Are Coughing Up Blood, Says Reports

The organization and health teams are making the best of efforts to track down patients especially in conflict prone region like Ukraine. The fact which has everyone worried is whether the people have any access to treatment. In 2021, about 18000 people in Sudan were diagnosed and treated for TB.

The most severe symptoms of TB include coughing up of blood, chest pain and coughing. There are other mild symptoms like weakness, sickness, fever, night sweats and also weight loss. Symptoms of TB disease in other parts of the body depend on the area affected. According to the reports, the patients are experiencing very severe symptoms like spitting blood while coughing.

