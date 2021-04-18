Ever since the Covid pandemic began experts have worked tirelessly to come up with a treatment to bring down the effects of the coronavirus. They have been experimenting with the existing drugs and see if they can work against the deadly disease. In a breakthrough scientists have found that an experimental oral antiviral drug called MK-4482 may be able to prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes Covid-19. It decreased the levels of the virus and disease damage in the lungs of hamsters treated for the coronavirus infection according to the study published in the journal Nature Communications. MK-4482