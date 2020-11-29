Pneumonia is an inflammatory lung infection that primarily affects the alveoli (tiny air sacs in the lungs). The air sacs or alveoli may even get filled with fluid or pus and the symptoms range from mild to severe. These prominent symptoms include cough with phlegm or pus high fever chills and breathing difficulties. Pneumonia which can affect one or both the lungs can be caused by viral or bacterial infections. According to a new study influenza infections can lead to an increased risk of bacterial pneumonia which claims many lives around the world every year. Using an animal model the study