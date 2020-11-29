Pneumonia is an inflammatory lung infection that primarily affects the alveoli (tiny air sacs in the lungs). The air sacs or alveoli may even get filled with fluid or pus and the symptoms range from mild to severe. These prominent symptoms include cough with phlegm or pus, high fever, chills, and breathing difficulties. Pneumonia, which can affect one or both the lungs, can be caused by viral or bacterial infections. According to a new study, influenza infections can lead to an increased risk of bacterial pneumonia, which claims many lives around the world every year. Also Read - WHO highlights influenza risk for kids, pregnant women during pandemic

Using an animal model, the study, published in the journal PNAS found that different nutrients and antioxidants, such as vitamin C and other normally cell-protective substances leak from the blood, thereby creating an environment in the lungs that favors the growth of the bacteria. Also Read - Getting flu shot to protect against influenza? Be prepared for the side effects

The bacteria adapt to the inflammatory environment by increasing the production of the bacterial enzyme HtrA. Also Read - Annual flu and pneumonia vaccinations may help reduce heart failure death

The presence of HtrA weakens the immune system and promotes bacterial growth in the influenza-infected airways. The lack of HtrA stops bacterial growth.

“The ability of pneumococcus to grow in the lower airways during an influenza infection seems to depend on the nutrient-rich environment with its higher levels of antioxidants that occurs during a viral infection, as well as on the bacteria’s ability to adapt to the environment and protect itself from being eradicated by the immune system,” said study author Birgitta Henriques Normark from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

The results provide valuable information on how bacteria integrate with their environment in the lungs and could be used to find new therapies for double infections between the influenza virus and pneumococcal bacteria.

“HtrA is an enzyme, a protease, which helps to weaken the immune system and allows pneumococcal bacteria to penetrate the protective cell layer on the inside of the airways,” said study author Vicky Sender.

“A possible strategy can therefore be the use of protease inhibitors to prevent pneumococcal growth in the lungs,” Sender added.

It is still not known if Covid-19 patients are also sensitive to such secondary bacterial infections, but the researchers think that similar mechanisms could potentially be found in severely ill Covid-19 patients.

“It’s likely that acute lung inflammation, regardless of cause, gives rise to leakage of nutrients and antioxidants, and to an environment that fosters bacterial growth,” Henriques Normark noted.

Coming down with the flu can be downright miserable. Here are a few tips to help you recover more quickly.

Stay home

Wear a mask when outside

Keep yourself hydrated

Take care of your sleep cycle

Follow a healthy diet

(With inputs from IANS)