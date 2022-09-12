Yogic Sleep Pose: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Yoganidrasana

Yogic sleep pose or Yoganidrasana is a reclining forward bend that stretches your hamstrings and back muscles. Read on to know how to perform it and all its health benefits.

Yogic sleep pose, also known as Yoganidrasana is a reclining forward bend that aims at stretching your hamstrings and lower back muscles. The Sanskrit name of the yoga pose "Yoganidrasana" is a combination of three words: 'Yoga' means 'to unite,' 'Nidra' means 'sleep' and 'asana' means 'posture.' This yoga pose required you to place both legs behind your head so that your torso comes in between your thighs. This asana resembles the sleeping yogi, but the practitioner remains aware of him and his surroundings. It is not an easy pose to perform for beginners, but it is worth trying for the many health benefits it offers.

Health Benefits Of Yogic Sleep Pose?

Here are the benefits of performing yogic sleep pose regularly:

Boosts digestion

If you have been having digestive problems, practising the Nidrasana may help deal with these stomach problems. It promotes digestion and reduces stomach-related problems like constipation and bowel problems by applying pressure on the lower abdomen.

Promotes blood circulation

Regular practitioners of this yogic sleep position experience improved blood circulation. This enhances the body's ability to absorb oxygen, which further aids cleansing. Additionally, the Yoganidrasana position puts pressure on the adrenal glands, activating and enhancing their activity.

Strengthens leg muscles

Yoganidrasana stretches the leg muscles, putting some stress on the muscle fibre. Regularly performing such exercises increases the strength of muscles including the hamstrings, calves, and glutes.

Helps deal with Stress

Your body uses stress as a means to react to demands or threats of any type. The body uses the stress reaction as a form of defence. When functioning properly, it aids in maintaining your energy, focus, and alertness. Beyond a certain point, stress, however, begins to seriously harm your health, mood, productivity, relationships, and quality of life. Yoga practice generally reduces stress and anxiety. This yogic position for sleeping lowers stress and anxiety while boosting one's mood.

Aids weight loss

One of the benefits of Yoganidrasana is weight loss. If you are someone trying to shed extra kilos, make this yoga pose a part of your regimen. Yogic sleep pose improves sleep quality and reduces stress, both of which have a positive impact on weight management.

Induces sleep

Nidrasana pose might encourage better sleep. Additionally, doing yoga consistently as part of your home workouts can generally aid in reducing insomnia as well. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that makes it difficult for a person to fall asleep. This is because you frequently sleep for longer periods of time without waking up.

How To Perform Yoganidrasana?

Now that we have given you reason enough to practice this yoga asana, here's a step-by-step guide to performing Yoganidrasana.

Get into the Corpse Pose or Shavasana with your hands beside your hips and keep your feet 1-2 feet distance apart and breathe slowly. Bend both of your knees and bring your feet to the area of the hips. Keep your hands still. Now, take both of your hands and draw your feet back toward your chest. Take your left leg behind your shoulder as you lift your left shoulder and head off the floor. Your left calf should contact your left shoulder blade. After that, place your right leg behind your right side of the body and twist your right knee to bring your right foot to your chest. Now, tie your ankles together and place your head on your back. Make the Namaste mudra or interlock your fingers behind your hips. Hold the position if you feel comfortable and then slowly free each heel to get back to your normal position.

Modification/Variations

Here are some modifications you can try:

If you find it difficult to perform the pose, you can use a folded blanket or block to avoid direct contact with the floor.

You can also practice this asana against the wall if you find it difficult to perform the pose.

Use a yoga strap to keep the leg behind the shoulder for longer.

Some variations you can try:

If you find it too difficult to place both your legs behind your neck, you can place either of the leg behind the neck to make it easier. This is known as Ek Pada Sirasana or One Leg Behind Head Pose.

To make the pose more challenging, you can also progress into Dwipadasana, wherein you keep both your legs behind the head pose with your hands on the floor for either balancing or near the chest.

Precautions To Take

Do not force your knee to bend if you are unable to get into the position. Practitioners should bend the knees slowly to avoid injuries.

Avoid deep breathing during the Yogic sleep pose, rather you should practice slow breathing.

People with stiff thighs and hamstrings should go slow as this yoga pose requires flexibility.

Don't force yourself to perform this yoga pose in one go, especially if you are a beginner. Regular practice will help you ease into the pose and do it properly.

Who Should Not Perform The Yogic Sleep Pose?

The yogic sleep pose is not a simple pose to perform, beginners should perform this yoga pose in the presence of a yoga instructor. Also, some people should avoid performing this yoga pose.

People who have high blood pressure should avoid this yoga asana as it can cause your blood pressure levels to shoot up, which can be dangerous.

People who have been suffering from shoulder, knee and back pain should avoid performing this yoga asana. Doing this asana can aggravate the problem.

Avoid this yoga asana if you have recently undergone surgery.

It is not a good yoga pose for someone who is pregnant as it can harm the fetus.