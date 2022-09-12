Yogic Sleep Pose: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Yoganidrasana

- Health A-Z
Yogic sleep pose, also known as Yoganidrasana is a reclining forward bend that aims at stretching your hamstrings and lower back muscles. The Sanskrit name of the yoga pose "Yoganidrasana" is a combination of three words: 'Yoga' means 'to unite,' 'Nidra' means 'sleep' and 'asana' means 'posture.' This yoga pose required you to place both legs behind your head so that your torso comes in between your thighs. This asana resembles the sleeping yogi, but the practitioner remains aware of him and his surroundings. It is not an easy pose to perform for beginners, but it is worth trying for the many health benefits it offers.
Here are the benefits of performing yogic sleep pose regularly:
If you have been having digestive problems, practising the Nidrasana may help deal with these stomach problems. It promotes digestion and reduces stomach-related problems like constipation and bowel problems by applying pressure on the lower abdomen.
Regular practitioners of this yogic sleep position experience improved blood circulation. This enhances the body's ability to absorb oxygen, which further aids cleansing. Additionally, the Yoganidrasana position puts pressure on the adrenal glands, activating and enhancing their activity.
Yoganidrasana stretches the leg muscles, putting some stress on the muscle fibre. Regularly performing such exercises increases the strength of muscles including the hamstrings, calves, and glutes.
Your body uses stress as a means to react to demands or threats of any type. The body uses the stress reaction as a form of defence. When functioning properly, it aids in maintaining your energy, focus, and alertness. Beyond a certain point, stress, however, begins to seriously harm your health, mood, productivity, relationships, and quality of life. Yoga practice generally reduces stress and anxiety. This yogic position for sleeping lowers stress and anxiety while boosting one's mood.
One of the benefits of Yoganidrasana is weight loss. If you are someone trying to shed extra kilos, make this yoga pose a part of your regimen. Yogic sleep pose improves sleep quality and reduces stress, both of which have a positive impact on weight management.
Nidrasana pose might encourage better sleep. Additionally, doing yoga consistently as part of your home workouts can generally aid in reducing insomnia as well. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that makes it difficult for a person to fall asleep. This is because you frequently sleep for longer periods of time without waking up.
Now that we have given you reason enough to practice this yoga asana, here's a step-by-step guide to performing Yoganidrasana.
Here are some modifications you can try:
Some variations you can try:
The yogic sleep pose is not a simple pose to perform, beginners should perform this yoga pose in the presence of a yoga instructor. Also, some people should avoid performing this yoga pose.
