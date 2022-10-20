Yoga Staff Pose (Yoga Dandasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Yoga Dandasana: How To Practice Yoga Staff Pose?

The Sanskrit words for stance and staff, danda and asana, are combined to form the phrase dandasana. The Seated Staff Pose, or Dandasana, is a great posture to develop power and proper alignment. Here, the spine is essential. Yoga dandasana appears straightforward, yet there is much more to it than first appears. It is a foundation for all seated positions and helps you prepare for other, more challenging poses. Moreover, it involves more than just sitting; it stabilises your spine in an upright position.

Formation: Step-By-Step Instructions By Himalayan Siddha Akshar

Begin in the Tadasana position. Your body should be balanced on the tips of your toes while you stand with your feet connected and your arms extended over your head with your fingers interlocked. To assist your body open up before beginning Dandasana, try this warm-up pose. Hold onto it for four breaths maximum. Stretch your legs in front of you while sitting upright on the floor. Set your hips firmly in place, take a deep breath, and begin stretching your legs from the upper thighs to your toes while keeping the backs of your knees and your calves close to the floor. Keep the heels close to the floor, toes pointed upward, and feet straight. Once comfortable, take a deep breath, tense your abs, and slowly elevate your torso while pushing. Exhale while extending your legs forward after beginning to inhale. Depending on your level of practise, you should hold this position for around ten breaths if you are at the Intermediate Level, 18 breaths if you are at the Advanced Level, and only four breaths if you are at the Beginner's Level. Open your eyes now, and unwind your hips and spine. Next, put your palms on the floor behind you, arch your neck, and relax your lower back while extending your shoulders and chest upward. Repeat Dandasana practice while holding the pose for a few breaths while maintaining your body relaxed.

Benefits Of Yoga Dandasana

Increasing spinal and postural awareness helps people develop good posture and a lovely appearance. It helps to relieve back discomfort and strengthens the back muscles. Asthma and lung illnesses like sciatica are both treated with it. When combined with proper breathing, it promotes relaxation and improves concentration. Additionally, it expands the chest and shoulders. As you extend your legs from the tops of your thighs to the tips of your toes, it lengthens the legs. It improves how well the reproductive and digestive systems work. As it distributes your body weight equally from your hips to your chest and thighs, it awakens awareness in the body.

Contraindications

If you have a wrist or back ailment, yoga Dandasana is not for you. Any pressure placed on a damaged area may result in long-term issues.

After the initial experience, get immediate medical attention if you experience any medical problems.

