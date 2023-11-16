Yoga Pranayama: 5 Breathing Techniques For Cleansing And Strengthening Respiratory System

Pranayama techniques can offer significant benefits in combating the effects of air pollution on the respiratory system.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi often reaches hazardous levels during certain times of the year. This rising AQI has put its residents at risk of various health issues, particularly respiratory problems. Prolonged exposure to particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and harmful gases can lead to respiratory issues, including asthma, bronchitis, and aggravated conditions. In this context, the ancient practice of yoga pranayama offers hope. Pranayama, the controlled and conscious regulation of breath, can help cleanse and strengthen the respiratory system, making it a valuable tool in the fight against the adverse effects of air pollution.

Ancient Practice Of Yoga Pranayama

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution levels, the practice of Yoga Pranayama emerges as a valuable tool for the residents to cleanse and strengthen their respiratory systems. It is best to practice Pranayama indoors. In addition, installing plants at home, limiting outdoor exposure, wearing masks or full-sleeved clothes, maintaining a healthy diet, drinking plenty of fluids, and regularly washing face and hands can further safeguard one's well-being. By incorporating these breathing techniques and health tips by Dr Hansaji Yogendra into their daily routine, individuals can mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution.

Understanding Pranayama

Pranayama is a fundamental component of yoga. It focuses on controlled breathing techniques that enhance the flow of prana, or life force energy, within the body. This ancient practice comprises various breathing exercises designed to serve a unique purpose.

Cleansing The Respiratory System

Kapalbhati Pranayama: Kapalbhati is a powerful cleansing technique. It involves rapid and forceful exhalations with passive inhalations. This practice helps remove impurities, toxins, and mucus from the respiratory passages, especially in an environment with poor air quality. Bhastrika Pranayama: Bhastrika, also known as the "bellows breath," is another cleansing technique. It involves rapid inhalations and exhalations, filling and emptying the lungs quickly. This not only oxygenates the body but also helps in eliminating toxins from the respiratory system.

Strengthening The Respiratory System

Anulom Vilom Pranayama: Also known as "nostril breathing," this technique focuses on balancing the flow of breath through both nostrils. It improves lung capacity, enhances oxygen intake, and strengthens the respiratory muscles. This can be particularly beneficial in combating the effects of air pollution, which often lead to decreased lung function. Ujjayi Pranayama: Ujjayi, or "victorious breath," is characterized by a gentle throat contraction, which creates a soft hissing sound during inhalation and exhalation. This practice increases the efficiency of oxygen exchange in the lungs, helping to improve overall lung function and strengthen the respiratory system. Sheetali Pranayama: Sheetali, the "cooling breath," involves inhaling through a rolled tongue or pursed lips, which cools the incoming air. This technique is beneficial in soothing the respiratory passages, primarily when irritation and inflammation are caused by exposure to pollutants.