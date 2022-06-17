4 Yoga Poses To Cure Your Irregular Periods

Four easy yoga poses by Nutritionist Nicky Sagar to help you with irregular periods.

Periods are an integral part of every woman's body. Although we all dread that month's time, we can't ignore it. We have to deal with our periods no matter what. Periods also bring up a lot of complexities in your body. However, the most painful is coping with irregular periods. Stress, anxiety, and erratic lifestyle all have become a part of our life, and these are one of the major factors leading to irregular periods. But following a yoga regime can fix your issues. In addition, nutritionist Nicky Sagar says, even if you do not have plenty of time to devote to your physical activity session, a quick yoga session with specific poses can undoubtedly curb your problem of irregular periods. Yoga has multiple benefits, and regular yoga aids in better physical health. In addition, with a proper yoga routine, even severe issues like irregular periods can be cured.

Nutritionist Nicky Sagar shares a video on how to do these postures:

Let us look at the four easy yoga poses by Nutritionist Nicky Sagar to help you with irregular periods

1. Cobra Pose

Cobra pose or Bhujangasana stretches the upper body and helps with back pain or tightness in the shoulders. The pose is performed by lying on the belly and keeping the hands beside your waist. Next, you must slowly lift your chest and head while putting pressure on your hands. Keep a count of 10 and slowly release your body posture to return to the original position.

Benefits:

Helps to improve the reproductive system

Improves blood circulation

Relieves fatigue and stress

Aids in digestion

2. Camel Pose

Camel pose or Ustrasana is a heart-opening pose that helps lower back pain. Since it opens up the heart, it works well for the heart chakra:

Sit on your knees and keep your legs apart.

Slowly bend backwards while holding your heels. Keep your core tight and engaged.

Move your head and neck gently towards the back.

Hold the position for 15 seconds and release slowly.

Benefits:

Strengthens back muscles

Comforts in menstrual pain

Helps with fatigue and anxiety

Improves the health of internal organs

3. Dolphin Pose:

Dolphin pose or Ardha Pincha Mayurasana helps strengthen and make your body more flexible. Put your forearms on your yoga mat, and keep your elbows under your shoulders. Keep the feet apart from each other and your toes facing forward. Slowly lift your knees from the floor. Gradually crawl towards your chest with your toes. Hold the position for 15 seconds.

Benefits:

Strengthens arm and leg muscles

Eases up the symptoms of menopause

Soothes fatigue, headache, and back pain

Reduces period pain

4. Child Pose

Child pose or Balasana is a gentle yoga pose to stretch various body parts. Place your hands and knees on the mat and come down to the mat. Keep the knees a bit apart. Slowly start lowering the hip and the forehead towards the yoga mat. You can keep your fists underneath your forehead. Keep on pressing your belly to the thigh while breathing slowly. Hold the position for 10-15 breaths.

Benefits:

Increases blood circulation

Calms your mind and relaxes your body muscle

Reduces menstrual cramps

Massages and activates internal organs

If you are worried about irregular periods, start practising these four easy yoga poses to solve your period problems.