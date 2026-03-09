Yoga for neck pain: 5 gentle asanas to naturally release upper body tension

The tension of muscles, bad posture and stress can be the frequently related causes of neck pain. Here are five gentle yoga poses to alleviate stiffness and enhance mobility with time:

Yoga for neck pain: Neck pain has become a common problem nowadays, with many people opting for a desk job. Many studies reveal that spending too much time at laptops, scrolling through smartphones, bad posture and stress may all cause stiffness and pain in the neck and shoulders. With time, this stress may influence daily routine and well-being.

In a 2016 study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the US health agency states, "Yoga can relieve neck pain intensity, improve pain-related function disability, increase CROM, improve QoL, and boost mood. This suggests that yoga might be an important alternative in the treatment of CNNP." Here are five simple yoga asanas you can perform to relieve neck pain naturally:

Neck tilt

Neck tilt is an easy stretch that targets the tight muscles on the neck and shoulders. To perform this stretch, all you have to do is sit down with a straight back. Gradually bend your head to your right shoulder while ensuring that you are not straining your shoulders. Hold the position for a few seconds and then get back to the centre. Repeat on the other side.

Cat-cow pose

Cat-cow pose is a common yoga posture that is useful to reduce neck, spine and back pain. Place your hands and knees on the mat with wrists directly below your shoulders and knees below the hips. Breathe in as you bend your head, lift your chest and slowly drop your belly. Additionally, exhale as you round your spine and tucking chin to your chest.

Child's pose

Child pose is a popular yoga asana due to its restful and relaxing effects. Kneel on the floor and gently rest on your heels. Now, you should bend your arms over and bring your forehead down to the mat, as you breathe in while keeping your neck and shoulders relaxed. Child pose targets the upper back and neck and is also good to help the body relax.

Seated forward bend

Seated forward bend is another popular yoga asana to relieve tension in the back, shoulders and neck. Sit on the floor and keep your legs stretched in front of you. Bend in slowly and reach towards the feet while maintaining the length of your back. Breathe in and relax your head and neck with the stretch. Seated forward bend can be used to enhance flexibility and promote relaxation within the upper body.

Thread the needle

Thread the needle is suitable stretch to relax the shoulders, upper back and neck muscles. Begin on your hands and knees by picking up your left arm and slipping it under your right arm as you bend your right shoulder and cheek towards the floor. Remain in the position a few seconds and turn to the other side. This stretch promotes relaxation in the shoulders and neck.

