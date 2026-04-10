Yoga for mental health, hormonal balance and immunity: How this ancient practice boosts overall well-being naturally

Yoga, a practice that's over five thousand years old and combines breathing exercises, physical movement and mindfulness provides a better all-around way to deal with these issues without just relying on medicine. Not does yoga help people become more flexible but it also affects how cells work, which can improve mental health, balance hormones and boost the immune system. Yoga supports well-being and hormonal balance and helps with immune strength. It is a practice that has been around, for a long time and offers a natural way to manage stress and common illnesses.

How yoga improves mental health?

According to Dr Bala Raja Sekhar Chandra Yetukuri, Sr. Consultant Neuro and Spine Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Yoga is really good for health benefits. The way we live now makes our stress levels go up. This can make us feel anxious and depressed. When do things like control our breath and do yoga poses it helps our body relax. This makes the stress hormone go down and a calming helper in our brain go up. People who do yoga, for twenty minutes every day say they can focus better and deal with their emotions when things get tough. Yoga helps with health benefits. Mental health benefits are very important."

Yoga and hormonal balance

Hormonal balance can really change for the better. Conditions such as PCOS, menopause and thyroid problems affect estrogen, progesterone and thyroid hormones. Yoga helps to balance the body's system, which is controlled by the HPA axis. A study done in 2024 at Harvard Medical School found that restorative yoga decreased insulin resistance by 25% in women with PCOS, which helps with weight gain and irregular periods.

Boosting immunity with yoga

Yoga is really good for our immunity. This is because it helps to reduce inflammation and make our immune system stronger. When we are stressed for a time it can weaken the cells that fight off viruses, which are called natural killer cells.. Yoga can help to make these cells stronger again. Some yoga poses are especially good for us. For example poses like dog can help our blood to circulate better which is good for the white blood cells that fight off infections.

Why yoga is more than just exercise?

Lots of research shows that yoga can really help people stay healthy in ways that medicine cannot. You should think of yoga as something that can help your mind and body not as a form of exercise. Yoga is, like a kind of medicine that helps your hormones and immune system work well. Your body will really benefit from doing yoga. It will thank you for it.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.

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