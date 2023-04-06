Asana, Pranayama and Dhyana are a must for heart patients.

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Millions of people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally, mostly due to heart attack and stroke. Various factors can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, some of which are avoidable such as unhealthy diet, obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol and tobacco use. Practicing yoga can benefit you in many ways, including your cardiovascular health.
Yoga benefits your heart health by increasing circulation and blood flow, controlling blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels. Hence, reduce your risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart disease. Yoga is also helpful in managing stress, which is critical for your overall heart health.
"Yoga comprises of eight steps: Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dyhana and Samadhi. A heart patient should principally accept all these in their life," says Mansi Gulati, International face yoga expert and founder of Manasvani.
Further explaining these steps, she says:
If you're a heart patient, Mansi Gulati recommends practising a set of yoga-based exercises with eight selected asanas, simple kriya Pranayama and Vowel kriya daily.
"These help in reversal of heart disease and can also be very good for any healthy person," says the yoga guru.
Simple kriya: Increase the speed of your breath while you inhale and exhale, do this 10 times. It will give relief from stress and anxiety, as well as improve your respiratory and cardiovascular health.
Vowel kriya (a , e, u, hm, ma)
Inhale deeply and exhale
Benefits of vowel kriya: It helps improve your brain, respiratory, and cardiovascular health, and overall well-being.
Follow us on