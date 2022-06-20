Yoga Asanas: The Best Anti-Ageing Procedure With Zero Side Effects

Yoga Asanas Help Increase Your Lifespan

Yoga has an all round impact on your health, new research shows that it can also impact your longevity and life span.

It is not an unknown fact that people wish to stay young and fit for as long as they can. As we proceed into the future, our health problems seem to increase more and more due to factors such as climate change, pollution, stress, anxiety, unhealthy lifestyle, etc. As these problems increase, so do our hacks to prevent them from catching up with us. But, no matter what you do, can you stop age from catching up with you? People have already tried various cosmetic procedures to look younger. But cosmetic procedures will not only cost you a fortune but also has several negative impacts and can be dangerous for your health if not done correctly. There is, however, one anti-aging hack that you could try for free and which has no side effects. Yoga! It is not an unknown fact that yoga not only boosts your physical immunity but it also increases your life span. Yoga has an all-round effect on your health. It will help you stay fit, look young and live longer.

Physical Benefits Of Yoga That Can Increase Your Life Span

Take a look at how yoga can increase your life span and help you stay younger.

Yoga helps prevent cartilage and joint weakening or breakdown.

It increases the density of bones and strengthens bones.

Yoga asanas help your body relax and that helps increase blood circulation. The different yoga asanas are designed to ensure increased blood flow to every part of the body.

Yoga cleanses your system. It helps you get rid of all the toxic wastes in your system.

Yoga helps boost your heart health. The exercises increase the intake of oxygen in the body. A healthy heart rate can lower your risks of having heart attack and help with depression.

Yoga helps improve your sleep quality. It is known to calm your nervous system and help you sleep better.

Yoga also improves digestion.

A study suggests that Yoga has an impact on cellular ageing. Making yoga a daily part of your routine can delay or slow down the aging process.

Benefits Of Yoga For Your Skin

There are some facial yoga exercises that you can do to rejuvenate your skin. You should know that yoga does wonders to your skin as well as your body. It detoxifies your skin and prevents acnes and pimples. Yoga asanas increase the flexibility of your skin and help you get rid of wrinkles. Instead of taking a trip to the salon every month; you could try some of the facial yoga exercises that would have a long-term effect on your skin.

Facial stretches help increase blood circulation.

Make a long O with your mouth without showing your teeth and then close your mouth and repeat.

Widen your eyes as much as you can and then squeeze your eyes tight. Do this a couple of times and then let your eyes relax.

Practice a wide smile and then release, do it three to four time and relax.

Puff up both your cheeks by breathing in and then release by breathing out. Repeat.

Doing yoga on a regular basis will automatically help you get into a routine of self care and healthy lifestyle. It promotes positivity and relaxation. The more relaxed you are, the more you would have the energy to follow a healthy lifestyle and the longer your life span will be.