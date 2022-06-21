Yoga After Knee Replacement Surgery: All Your Questions Answered

Is yoga feasible after a knee replacement surgery? This is a question that many patients ask. Read on to know all about the pros and cons.

Knee replacement surgery has become all too common now and all of us may be knowing at least one person who has had this procedure. It is a painful procedure that requires months of physiotherapy, but it is also an unavoidable one. Today, on International Day of Yoga, let us look at how yoga can help patients heal faster after this surgery. There are many yoga asanas that improve strength, flexibility, and mobility of the joints in the body. But many patients who undergo knee replacement surgery are often confused as to whether they should add a yoga regimen to their therapy. This is because they often look at the asanas as being difficult and they also fear that they may damage their implant by performing the asanas. But this is not true. Yoga can help patients return to normal life much faster and it will also improve their overall quality of life.

YOGA IS SAFE FOR KNEE REPLACEMENT PATIENTS

According to Dr Raghu Nagaraj, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, "Yoga is one of the best ways to get the flexibility, strength and balance back in to knee joints especially after knee replacement surgery. It is safe to do yoga after the knee replacement. But this must be done only once the patient has fully recovered from the surgery and once he or she has done proper physiotherapy rehabilitation for some months after the surgery."

According to Dr Nagaraj, how soon a patient can go back to performing yoga asanas also depends on the outcome of the knee replacement surgery. As he says, "The surgery should be done in a proper way so patients can recover their complete knee bending and they can return back to yoga after the knee replacement."

BENEFITS OF YOGA AFTER KNEE REPLACEMENT

According to Dr Nagaraj, "Yoga can help in reducing pain, improve flexibility and strength and also bring balance into the posture. This will improve a person's quality of life. However, it is absolutely necessary that this is done under proper guidance of a qualified yoga teacher and only with doctor's permission."

A FEW TIPS FOR YOU

There are a few things you need to keep in mind if you have undergone a knee replacement surgery and want to start a yoga regime. Here we have a few tips to help you do just that.

Consult your doctor

This is the most important thing that you need to do. After you have recovered and started physical therapy, ask your surgeon if you are ready to include yoga as part of your rehabilitation process. You must start performing the asanas only once you get clearance from your doctor. Talk about the pros and cons and decide on a plan of action.

The right yoga instructor matters

Once you get a clearance from your surgeon, look around for a qualified yoga teacher. Do your research and choose one who has had experience in instructing patients like yourself. Once you zero in on a teacher, ask questions about the kind of asanas you can do, the possibility of injuries, and the pace of the class. Tell him about your surgery and talk things through. Once you are comfortable with the teacher, you can finalise him or her.

Don't push yourself

This is important too. Once you start performing the asanas, remember not to push yourself too hard. Do only what you are comfortable with. If you experience any pain, stop immediately. Start slow and gradually build up momentum. Start with a restorative yoga class and then go on to other asanas. But do only what you are comfortable with.

Best yoga asanas for you

If you have decided on taking up yoga after your knee replacement surgery, there are a few asanas that you must definitely add to your regime.

Warrior Two

Savasana

Tree Pose

Child Pose

Bridge Pose

These asanas will definitely help you on your path of recovery.