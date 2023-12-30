Yoga: A Holistic Approach To Cardiovascular Health

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
The Heart Of Wellness: The insights of Dr. Indranill Basu Ray, a world-renowned cardiologist and yoga expert, are invaluable in heart health. Through his extensive research and practice, Dr. Basu Ray advocates integrating yoga as a vital tool for enhancing heart health. In his expert opinion, this ancient practice stands on par with traditional exercises like brisk walking in terms of benefits. His approach, deeply rooted in holistic wellness, underscores how yoga, backed by scientific evidence, can significantly improve cardiac oxygenation.
Oxygen is the cornerstone of heart health. It fuels the cardiac muscles, ensuring they function efficiently. Without adequate oxygen, the heart struggles, leading to various cardiovascular issues. Oxygen deficiency can result in symptoms ranging from shortness of breath to more severe conditions like heart failure. Understanding this link is crucial in appreciating how practices like yoga can be transformative for our heart health.
Yoga's impact on cardiovascular health is profound. Yoga enhances blood circulation, ensuring oxygen-rich blood reaches every body part, including the heart. This improved circulation nourishes the heart and helps detoxify the body, reduce stress, and lower blood pressure - all contributing to a healthier heart.
Incorporating can significantly enhance heart oxygenation. Here's a summary of how to perform three effective poses and their benefits:
1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
3. Savasana (Corpse Pose)
When practised regularly, these poses can help improve the oxygen supply to the heart, enhancing overall heart health.
Dr. Indranill Basu Ray's perspective on yoga transcends the conventional view of it being merely a series of physical postures. By enhancing the oxygen supply to the heart, yoga, in Dr. Basu Ray's expert opinion, offers a comprehensive approach to cardiovascular health. He encourages individuals to explore yoga as a form of physical exercise and an integral part of a holistic wellness regimen.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information