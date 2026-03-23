World Tuberculosis Day: 6 Yoga asanas to strengthen lungs and improve breathing capacity

How to boost respiratory health with yoga? On this World Tuberculosis Day, check out the top 6 yoga asanas that can help build strong lungs, improve breathing capacity, and boost respiratory health.

World Tuberculosis Day: 6 Yoga asanas to strengthen lungs and improve breathing capacity

World Tuberculosis Day 2026: Breathing is one of the simplest yet most frequent functions of life. Healthy lungs support energy, clarity of mind, and overall well-being. However, modern lifestyles, pollution, long indoor hours, and stress can slowly weaken respiratory strength. The care must be preventative before the pain sets in. Yoga offers a gentle and effective way to maintain lung health by improving breathing capacity, strengthening respiratory muscles, and promoting inner balance. With the help of regular practice, people can defend their lungs and develop physical and emotional balance.

World Tuberculosis Day: 6 Best Yoga Poses for Stronger Lungs

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, explains -Respiratory health not only deals with illness prevention but also with stamina and toughness.

"Stress or bad posture results in shallow breathing, restricting the amount of oxygen that can be taken and thus causing fatigue and a lack of concentration. The yogic poses and breathing exercises promote deeper breathing of the lungs and a full exhalation of the lungs. With time, regular exercise improves blood circulation and natural cleansing of the body," said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana raises the chest mildly with the lower body facing the ground. The pose increases the size of the rib cage and enables the lungs to fully expand. The frequent exercises help to tighten the back muscles and enhance the posture, which makes breathing easier and more natural. It also makes the body active and lessens the stiffness due to prolonged sitting time.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Matsyasana opens up the chest and the throat area. This position helps in taking up more air and enhancing the supply of oxygen. This is done by stretching the front body to assist in the respiratory efficiency and tension release stored in the chest and shoulders.

Ardha Chakrasana (Half Wheel Pose)

This upright forward bend enhances lung expansion by opening the upper body. Moving backwards in a gentle fashion improves the flexibility of the spine and also improves breathing capacity. This pose should be practiced regularly, as this way, people can increase their respiratory endurance.

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Balasana (Child's Pose)

Balasana is used after active poses and is a relaxation pose. The soft curving of the body relaxes the nervous system and enables the breathing to be slow and steady. This pose that helps us rest helps in minimising stress in the mind, which directly contributes to breathing in a healthier manner.

Healing Walk

Healing Walk is an effective yogic practice, which consists of walking with postural and breath awareness. The practitioner is walking at a slow pace with a straight back, causing their shoulders. Breathing together when moving enhances the uptake of oxygen and eventually lung endurance. The practice is appropriate for both old and young individuals, and it can be done on a day-to-day basis.

Siddha Walk (Infinity Walk)

Siddha Walk entails walking in a figure of eight with breath recitation. The constant movement produces a balance between the mind and body, as well as improves circulation. This walking practice encourages steady breathing, improves stamina, and supports respiratory balance. Frequent training instils patience and emotional composure and physical advantage.

Basic Preventive Measures To Follow

Yoga in the open air or with good ventilation increases the outcomes. Movements must not be strenuous. The consistency is greater than the intensity. The lung capacity can be slowly enhanced, and overall vitality improved, even in fifteen to twenty minutes of daily practice.

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Yoga is a preventive measure for better lungs and health. Through gentle asanas, mindful walking practices like Healing Walk and Siddha Walk, and conscious breathing awareness, individuals can maintain respiratory strength naturally. With patience and regular effort, yoga helps cultivate deeper breaths, renewed energy, and a balanced state of well-being that supports long-term respiratory health.