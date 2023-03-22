World Tuberculosis Day 2023: 5 Yoga Techniques To Control TB Symptoms

Yoga Expert shares five yoga poses that may help alleviate TB symptoms.

World Tuberculosis Day 2023: World Tuberculosis Day is commemorated every March 24 to increase public awareness of tuberculosis (TB), and initiatives were taken to prevent and treat it. Today marks the discovery of the TB bacteria in 1882 by Dr Robert Koch. It presents an opportunity to raise public awareness of the TB epidemic worldwide and promote initiatives to cure it.

What Is Tuberculosis (TB)?

TB can affect the brain, kidneys, and spine. It spreads through the air when a person with TB coughs or sneezes, and people nearby inhale the bacteria. TB is the most common infectious agent-related cause of death. Yoga can help control symptoms, reduce stress, and enhance general health, making it a valuable supplement to a TB treatment regimen. However, yoga should not, and it is crucial to remember, be used as a substitute for medical care.

Naveen Sharma, Yoga Expert, Cult.Fit shares five yoga poses that may help alleviate TB symptoms

Tadasana (Mountain Pose):This pose may help improve posture and increase lung capacity.

How To Do It?

Keep your back straight, your feet together, and your arms by your sides Stretching your body upward, lift your heels if it's comfortable, and extend your fingers towards the ceiling Maintain the position for 5 10 breaths before resuming the original position

Ustrasana (Camel Pose):This pose may help improve breathing and reduce chest congestion.

How To Do It?

Place your knees hip-width apart on the ground Your hands should be placed at the base of your back Take a deep breath in, arch your back, and slowly reach your hands back towards your heels Before returning to the starting position, hold the position for five to ten breaths

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):This asana may help open the chest and improve lung function.

How To Do It?

Lie on your abdomen with your hands beside your chest Inhale and lift your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body and navel touching the mat Maintain the position for five to ten breaths before resuming the original position

Matsyasana (Fish Pose):This pose may help relieve chest congestion and improve breathing.

How To Do It?

With arms by your side and your legs straight, lie on your back Lift your chest and place the top of your head on the ground Keep your chest elevated and arch your back as much as possible Maintain the position for five to ten breaths before resuming the original position

Nadi Shodhan / Anulom Vilom Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing):This breathing technique may help improve lung function and reduce stress.

How To Do It?

Choose a comfortable seat, keep your back straight, and close your eyes Use your right thumb to cover your right nostril and breathe in through your left After that, exhale through your right nostril while covering your left nostril with your ring finger Close your right nostril with your thumb while you inhale and let out through your left nose Practice for three rounds of somewhere between one and two minutes each

Consult a qualified yoga instructor before beginning a yoga practice, especially if you have a medical condition like TB. Additionally, following your doctor's instructions for TB treatment is essential, and not relying solely on yoga for symptom control.