World Tuberculosis Day 2023: 5 Yoga Techniques To Control TB Symptoms

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
World Tuberculosis Day 2023: World Tuberculosis Day is commemorated every March 24 to increase public awareness of tuberculosis (TB), and initiatives were taken to prevent and treat it. Today marks the discovery of the TB bacteria in 1882 by Dr Robert Koch. It presents an opportunity to raise public awareness of the TB epidemic worldwide and promote initiatives to cure it.
TB can affect the brain, kidneys, and spine. It spreads through the air when a person with TB coughs or sneezes, and people nearby inhale the bacteria. TB is the most common infectious agent-related cause of death. Yoga can help control symptoms, reduce stress, and enhance general health, making it a valuable supplement to a TB treatment regimen. However, yoga should not, and it is crucial to remember, be used as a substitute for medical care.
Naveen Sharma, Yoga Expert, Cult.Fit shares five yoga poses that may help alleviate TB symptoms
Tadasana (Mountain Pose):This pose may help improve posture and increase lung capacity.
Ustrasana (Camel Pose):This pose may help improve breathing and reduce chest congestion.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):This asana may help open the chest and improve lung function.
Matsyasana (Fish Pose):This pose may help relieve chest congestion and improve breathing.
Nadi Shodhan / Anulom Vilom Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing):This breathing technique may help improve lung function and reduce stress.
Consult a qualified yoga instructor before beginning a yoga practice, especially if you have a medical condition like TB. Additionally, following your doctor's instructions for TB treatment is essential, and not relying solely on yoga for symptom control.
Follow us on