Winter Morning Yoga Routine: 6 Simple Yoga Asanas You Can Practice Daily For Instant Energy

Daily morning yoga routine: Skip that cup of dark and strong coffee, instead, indulge in the below mentioned yoga poses to stay active and energetic throughout the day.

Yoga For Instant Energy: Chilly winter mornings can often leave you feeling lazy and lethargic. While a cup of coffee is the most preferred drink to solve this issue, experts have suggested that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is the worst way to begin a day. Then what's the solution? Let's check out an organic way to fix this issue.

In this article, we will explore the top 6 most simple yoga asanas that can be practiced daily in the morning for instant energy and vitality.

6 Yoga Asanas For Instant Energy During Winter

Instead of grabbing that cup of dark coffee first thing in the morning, try to indulge yourself in something healthy and side effects-free. Here are 6 yoga poses to try everyday for getting energy instantly and naturally:

Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar)

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a set of 12 most powerful yoga sequences that can help beat winter lethargy. It is a complete workout that combines movement, breath, and mindfulness.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Utkatasana also known as the chair pose, is another most interesting and dynamic yoga posture that helps build heat in the body and strengthens the lower muscles, which often feel stiff in cold weather.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

After the chair pose, now move on to the next most effective yoga pose called cobra pose, also known as bhujangasana. This gentle backbend is ideal for combating winter fatigue and improving lung capacity.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

From the cobra pose, now move to the next yoga pose called Adho Mukha Svanasana, also known as Downward Facing Dog. This pose improves blood flow to the brain and stretches the entire body, making it excellent for instant refreshment.

Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose)

Another effective yoga posture that can help deal with morning laziness, and weakness in the body is the warrior II pose. Practicing this posture daily in the morning can help you stay active and energetic throughout the day.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

End your morning yoga session with the last most effective yoga posture called Shavasana (Corpse Pose). This helps in relaxing the body, calming the mind, and restoring energy.

Cold weather can cause muscle tension and mental sluggishness. Practicing the 6 yoga poses mentioned-above can help release built-up stress in your spine, improves blood circulation, and leave you feeling refreshed and recharged for handling the rest of the day.

Disclaimer: All the tips mentioned-above are backed by Science. However, you may consider consulting a doctor or an expert before making any visible changes to your daily routine.