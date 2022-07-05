Wind-Relieving Pose (Pavana Muktasana): How To Perform, Health Benefits And Precautions

Have you been suffering from gas and bloating? If yes, then you should practice the Wind-relieving yoga asana every day. Here's a guide to help you out.

One of the best yoga asanas for people who are bloated or feel gassy is the Wind-relieving yoga asana. Also called the Knees-to-chest pose, this yoga asana is perfect for beginners as well as advanced yogis. It is called Pawanmuktasana which comes from the words, Pavana meaning wind, Mukta meaning relieve or release, and Asana meaning pose.

As the name suggests, Pavanmuktasana helps with relieving excess digestive gas from the stomach and intestines. It is one of the best asanas that help ease constipation, acidity, bloating, and indigestion. Additionally, this pose eases tension in the thighs, hips, and lower back. It tones the muscles of the abdominal wall and eases back tightness.

Health Benefits Of Wind Relieving Pose

Knees-to-Chest Pose, also known as Wind Relieving Pose, is a reclining yoga pose that is ideal for intermediate to advanced yogis. By gently massaging the abdominal organs, this wind-removing stance enhances gastrointestinal function and excretion. Additionally, it eases the stress from the low back, hips, and midsection. It also aids in the release of gas and even helps to relieve bloating and stomach pain, the wind-releasing pose derives its name.

Not only does the wind-relieving yoga pose help relieve gas and bloating, but it also increases blood circulation in the hips. It also eases tension in the lower back. Pulling the legs into the chest also strengthens the back and abdominal muscles while toning the leg muscles.

How To Perform The Wind Relieving Pose?

Here are step-by-step instructions to perform the wind-relieving pose:

Lie flat with your back on the mat, with your legs and arms extended. Slowly draw both your knees to your chest as you exhale and wrap your arms around them. Release your left leg and extend it along the floor while holding your right knee. Hold the pose for one minute. Draw your left knee towards your chest and hold both knees again. Release your right leg and extend it along the floor while holding your left knee. Hold this pose again for a minute and draw both knees to your chest again. Now, exhale and release by extending both legs along the floor.

Modifications/Variations

While this pose is good for beginners, there are some modifications you can practice for certain problems. If you have some fat around your belly or chest, it might be difficult for you to grab your knees using your palms. In this case, draw your knees close to your body towards the side instead of clasping them over the chest.

You may like to read

In case you want to challenge yourself by deepening the stretch, then bring your nose to your knee while doing the pose.

Precautions To Take

Avoid practising the Wind-relieving pose if you have:

High blood pressure

Heart problems

Hyperacidity

Hernia menstruation

Neck and back injuries

Testicle disorder

Pregnant women should also avoid doing this pose. Consult your doctor before trying anything new.