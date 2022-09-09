Wide-Legged Standing Forward Bend (Prasarita Padottanasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Prasarita Padottanasana (Wide-Legged Standing Forward Bend), A Solution For Lower Body Stiffness

Yoga has become an elaborate system and an old school of thought. However, its efficacy in improving the quality of life in simple, easily accessible ways makes its popularity and global acceptance indisputable. The practice of yoga teaches harmony between the body, mind and soul, birthing self-awareness and blending environmental consciousness along the journey.

The various poses yoga offers have implications that directly influence moods, thought processes, and physical well-being. The exercises can be used for several different purposes to recover from injuries or maintain a healthy lifestyle. One such pose or asana called the Prasarita Padottanasana, or the wide-legged standing forward bend, can be used to work the entire lower body, core and back collectively. It is highly effective in improving strength in the legs and feet, hip joint flexibility, and posture, and it can also be great to counter the ill effects of stress and anxiety.

Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty performs it in the following steps:

Stand on a yoga mat in the mountain position (Tadasana). Separate the legs wide apart to roughly 3-4 feet. Turn your feet slightly inwards to protect the knees. After achieving a solid stance in the position mentioned earlier, fold the torso forward at the hips while keeping the spine neutral and engaging the chest and core muscles. Avoid rounding the back. Place your palms flat, keep them shoulder-width apart, and stretch your torso forward. Lift your hips to the ceiling while bending forward and taking the forehead further down and between the legs. This causes the spine to stretch as it is pulled in opposite directions from the waist and the neck. Breathe. Hold the position for 8-10 breaths. Relax and slowly resume the initial position.

Prasarita Padottanasana is an inverted asana, where the inversion of the torso works in conjunction with the gravitational pull to alleviate stress from the head, neck, spine and lower back while strengthening the legs by building tension. The spatial and physical aspects combine to produce a soothing, calming effect in the practitioner.

Benefits Of Prasarita Padottanasana

While this pose can help alleviate pain, it is also important to remember that injuries can prevent an individual from the correct form needed to achieve the pose's benefits. People who have sustained leg, hip, back or shoulder injuries should avoid the wide-legged standing forward bend. It can be pretty challenging to execute in circumstances involving injuries to the mentioned body parts. A more manageable alternative exercise and ample rest for recovery would be ideal.

Also known as the Dandayamana Konasana, Prasarita Padottanasana, or the wide-legged standing forward bend, is thus a must-try exercise for all yoga enthusiasts on a journey of physical, psychic and spiritual union.