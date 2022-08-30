Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend: Benefits, Precautions And How To Perform Upavistha Konasana

Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend is one of the best yoga asanas to strengthen your arms and back muscles. Here's how to perform yoga asana.

Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend or Upavistha Konasana is a yoga asana that helps strengthen the leg and back muscles. You can stretch your hamstrings, hips, lower back, spine, and groin with only this pose. It is frequently advised to get your body ready for wider-legged standing poses, twists, and deeper bends. This yoga asana helps avoid pain and discomfort. Scroll down to know all about the health benefits of performing the wide-angle seated forward bend.

Health Benefits Of Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend

Himalayan Siddha Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre shares all the health benefits of a wide-angled seated forward bend:

Stretches muscles

Sitting for too long can create tension in the inner thigh region, which is why stretching it out is important. Doing this asana regularly can help stretch your inner thigh muscles.

Calms your mind

Upavistha Konasana helps calm the mind. It can also help reduce stress and weariness. This yoga asana also helps you focus more clearly and be more present in your daily activities.

Eases sciatica

Since it stretches the trunk, hamstrings, hips, and groins, this yoga pose is advantageous for those with sciatica conditions. By releasing tense or stiff muscles, also aids in the relief of arthritis pain.

Engages joint muscles

The yoga pose Upavistha Konasana engages the muscles that surround your joints, known as the joint muscles. These muscles support the lubrication and health of your joints. Additionally, they help your joints move more easily and safeguard them from harm.

Strengthen spine muscles

Upavistha Konasana supports the health of your soft tissues. This includes the fascia, ligaments, tendons, and muscles. Yoga encourages the overall health of your body's connective tissues and helps to increase blood circulation. Yoga helps people maintain good posture and avoid injuries to their backs or necks, making it especially advantageous for those who lead sedentary lifestyles.

Eases arthritis

Relieves digestive problems

Upavistha Konasana, among other yoga asanas, helps to relieve indigestion and constipation as well as other digestive disorders. Yoga is particularly advantageous for people who lead sedentary lifestyles since it enhances blood circulation in the body. Additionally, yoga asanas speed up your metabolism and assist you in losing extra belly fat.

Get rid of excess fat

Are you looking for ways to lose weight? If yes, then you can try this yoga asana that can help you get rid of excess fat, especially around your abdomen.

How To Perform The Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend?

Himalayan Siddha Akshar shares the step-by-step instructions to do Upavistha Konasana properly:

Begin with Dandasana or staff pose with your legs wide apart to feel a good stretch. Keep your knees and toes pointed up toward the ceiling while flexing your feet. Put pressure on your legs and stretch your spine. Place your hands on the floor in front of your legs, inhale softly, and begin to move your hands forward. Keep your front body length consistent as you deepen the forward bend. However, make sure that your back does not begin to arch. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths. Straighten your back and push your sitting bones into the floor while exhaling to exit the position.

Variations

Try placing a bolster on the floor between your legs and in front of your pelvis. Fold forward over the bolster if you can maintain length through your spine when folding forward but are unable to comfortably lower your chest to the floor.

Precautions To Take

Here are some precautions you need to take if you want to perform this asana properly:

Do not perform this yoga pose on an empty stomach

Avoid performing this pose if you have pain in your legs, groin, and hips

Do not perform this yoga pose if you are pregnant

Exit the pose immediately if you feel any pain or discomfort while performing the pose