Warrior Pose II (Virabhadrasana II): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Warrior Pose II, also known as Virabhadrasana II in Hindi, is an apt yoga asana for beginners and yogis alike. Virabhadra was the name of a Warrior created by Lord Shiva, according to Hindu mythology. This yoga asana is named after the warrior. This position is considered challenging due to the precise body alignment that is required, however, it is often classified as an Intermediate or Beginner Level Pose.
This pose stretches your hips, engages your hips and extends straight out from your shoulders, and calms your gaze. It's the second of three Virabhadra-themed positions. It is very important that you maintain the alignment to avoid complications. Here's how to practice it properly.