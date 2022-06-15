In Sanskrit, 'uttan' means 'stretch deep, 'pristha' = 'back of the body', and 'asana' = 'posture'. Therefore, Utthan Pristhasana is also called Lizard Pose. The practice of this pose is said to bring flexibility and suppleness to the spine and the various muscles involved.
How To Perform Utthan Pristhasana?
Here's a step-by-step run-through of the pose Utthan Pristhasana:
Start from Downward Facing Dog Pose
Bring your left foot near your palms while inhaling and placing it outside the left palm on the floor. Exhale.
Bring the torso down, inhaling and exhale while placing the elbows on the floor.
Ensure that the body's weight is distributed evenly, without stressing the hips and the shoulders.
Lizard Pose is not to overstretch in the pose, causing any injury to the shoulders and the arms.
Repeated practice of Sun Salutation (Surya namaskar) will open the hips further, making Lizard Pose's practice easier.
Lift your head while inhaling. With another inhalation, slowly place your palms on the floor, and while taking the foot behind, bring the torso up and relax in Downward Facing Dog Pose.
After a few rounds of breathing, practice using the right leg and follow the instructions to ensure both sides of the hips and the legs get the maximum stretch.
Relax and release now stand Mountain Pose.
Modifications And Tips:
If you are unable to place your elbows down, you can place your palms down
Use a block under the palms as required
You can start with the knee down and then slowly lift the knee up
Utthan Pristhasana brings awareness of the body and allows for focusing on the physical balance of the body. It is also said that this asana brings a balance in the internal energy state starting at the spine's base. This is a great yoga pose for mental balance