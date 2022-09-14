Upward Facing Dog Pose (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

A Pose To Improve Heart Health: Urdhva Mukh Svanasana (Upward Facing Dog)

In the 21st century, people tend to gravitate towards measures and options beneficial to health and well-being. In addition, urban and rural populations have accepted the urgent need to adopt modern, scientific methods to improve individual health. As a result, the growing consciousness towards exercise and nutrition has become prevalent, with gyms, yoga centres, dietary supplement stores, and health clinics emerging in every nook and corner.

In such times of advancement, ancient Yoga practice has consistently been praised for its efficacy in dealing with health-related issues. Yoga is a holistic system that combines various poses or asanas, breathing exercises and meditation to render a program that helps individuals successfully induce states of relaxation, improve biological functions and enhance physiological aspects. Thus, it is no surprise that this system can provide a sound approach to dealing with modern problems of a sedentary lifestyle and dissonance from overpopulation of choices, all of which could lead to several long-term health complications. Moreover, yoga is even one of the most convenient forms of exercise that need minimal-to-no equipment and could be accomplished by anyone keen to enhance their well-being and health.

Improving health conditions can be challenging, and a convenient yet powerful means like yoga can vastly help improve cardiovascular functions, such as the production and circulation of blood throughout the body. Urdhva Mukh Svanasana, or the upward-facing dog, is one such exercise from the catalogue of asanas that anyone can practice and incorporate into their daily schedules to vitalise bodily functions, alleviate stress, and unite the body, mind and soul together in harmony.

Meenakshi Mohanty (Fitness Expert) performs it by following the given steps:

On a given yoga mat, start lying flat on your stomach. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by the side of your torso. Place your palms flatly, pressing the floor next to the lower ribs. Inhale and lift your chest, abdomen, waist and knees from the mat with the help of your palms and the top of your feet. Tilt your head backwards while feeling a stretch in the spinal cord, ensuring excessive strain doesn't fall on the neck. Retract your shoulders downwards as you engage their adduction by bringing them together. Hold the position for 5-10 breaths. Exhale and bring your knees, waist and torso back to the ground.

Benefits Of Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

The Urdhva Mukh Svanasana is a pose that builds strength in the arms and shoulders, as most of the body weight is supported by these parts while providing a relaxing stretch to the quadriceps in the thighs, the waist, and the back muscles through initiating a spinal elongation. The biceps, triceps and quads remain engaged throughout, building strength. At the same time, the upward-facing dog is a great way to massage abdominal organs that directly impact gut and brain health. The asana also forms a critical part of yoga sequences, a combination of exercises done systematically to relieve tension from several body parts. The Urdhva Mukh Svanasana helps open up the thoracic cavity and improves heart and lung functioning, providing energy and relief from anxiety and depression. In addition, while the front of the body is stretched, the spinal muscles contract together to achieve the back-bend. As a result, it improves diaphragmatic breathing, blood circulation, flexibility, concentration and focus. The multifaceted benefits can be felt instantly from performing the upward-facing dog, which can be a valuable addition to anyone's workout routine.

Precautions For Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

While it is indisputable that everyone must take measures to exercise to remain in good health, it's even necessary to remember that proper guidance and caution can prove vital to health in the long run. Thus, the upward-facing dog should be performed with a few points in mind to avoid injury and unwanted muscle strain. First, when performing the exercise, ensure that the weight of lifting the body is not borne by the ankles and the wrist, as it must fall on the palms, forearms, biceps, triceps, and the top of the foot. In addition, people suffering from carpel tunnel syndrome, back injuries and pregnant women should avoid doing the pose.

Overall, the pose is an excellent way to improve posture and ensure healthy organ functioning and a brilliant way to open one's body up.

