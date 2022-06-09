The stress of everyday life has a tendency to wear us down, limiting our ability to focus and making us irritable in general. If you're looking for a yoga pose to help you focus again, try Vrksasana, or tree pose. It is beneficial to the stomach and abdominal muscles. It tones the muscles of the thighs and arms and helps your mind focus and relax, in addition to strengthening your core.
Vrikshasana or Vrksasana comes from the Sanskrit words "vrksa" meaning "tree" and "asana" meaning "position." It is a yoga standing pose that requires balance and coordination. This yoga pose resembles a tree by tucking one leg into the other and holding your hands in a prayer position above your head. This pose can help you gain more balance, stability, and core strength. Here's everything you need to know about this pose.
It strengthens the legs, improves balance, and expands the hips.
Precautions
If you have a migraine, sleeplessness, or low or high blood pressure, you should avoid this posture. Those with high blood pressure may do this pose but without raising their hands overhead, as this may aggravate the problem.