Tree pose (Vrikshasana): How To Do, Benefits And Precautions

If you are looking for a way to relax your muscles and help you focus, then you must try the tree pose. Here's everything you need to know about Vrikshasana.

The stress of everyday life has a tendency to wear us down, limiting our ability to focus and making us irritable in general. If you're looking for a yoga pose to help you focus again, try Vrksasana, or tree pose. It is beneficial to the stomach and abdominal muscles. It tones the muscles of the thighs and arms and helps your mind focus and relax, in addition to strengthening your core.

Vrikshasana or Vrksasana comes from the Sanskrit words "vrksa" meaning "tree" and "asana" meaning "position." It is a yoga standing pose that requires balance and coordination. This yoga pose resembles a tree by tucking one leg into the other and holding your hands in a prayer position above your head. This pose can help you gain more balance, stability, and core strength. Here's everything you need to know about this pose.

How To Perform The Tree Pose?

Here's how to perform the tree pose:

Stand straight on a mat, press your feet into the mat and firm your leg muscles, your weight should be distributed equally on each foot. Lift your left foot off the floor and begin to shift your weight into your right foot. Maintain a straight right leg, but don't lock the knee. Bring the sole of your left foot up onto your inner right thigh by bending your left knee. With equal pressure, press your foot into your thigh and your thigh into your foot. This will keep both hips aligned toward the front, preventing your right hip from jutting out. To keep your balance, fix your sight on something that doesn't move. Take 5-10 deep breaths before lowering your left foot to the floor and repeating on the other side.

Modifications and variations:

If your left foot doesn't come easily to the upper right thigh, bring it lower to your calf.

If you are unable to balance, then you can take support from the wall.

Benefits Of Tree Pose

Here are the health benefits of tree pose that you should know about:

You will feel rejuvenated after completing this pose. It invigorates you while stretching your legs, back, and arms.

It brings harmony and balance to your thinking.

It helps with concentration.

This posture can help you relieve sciatica pain.

It strengthens the legs, improves balance, and expands the hips.

Precautions

If you have a migraine, sleeplessness, or low or high blood pressure, you should avoid this posture. Those with high blood pressure may do this pose but without raising their hands overhead, as this may aggravate the problem.

