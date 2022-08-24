Trauma-Informed Yoga: Know How It Can Help Patients Heal

Trauma-Informed Yoga: Know How It Can Help Patients Heal

Trauma-informed yoga falls under the umbrella of 'hatha yoga' and it specializes in healing patients who have been through traumatic experiences.

Trauma-informed yoga (TIY) is not a specific style of yoga but it involves a specific teaching method which is different from traditional yoga. It is an approach that is based on individuals and not a big group. This yoga has been defined as adapted to the various unique needs of people. Trauma experienced by people can never be the same. This yoga will cater to what each individuals needs in order to overcome it. The teacher or instructor focuses more on the aspect of mental support and how the yoga is taught rather than the physical techniques. The instructor will determine what is the best course of action for each individual based on the trauma that they have experienced.

Many trauma-informed yoga falls under the banner of 'hatha yoga.' The practice involves physical yoga asanas but both hatha yoga and TIY stresses on the importance of a trauma sensitive approach to them. Along with that, it includes practicing meditation, pranayama also known as breathwork classes as well. The theories behind this concept is very nascent but it is growing very fast and multiple studies have confirmed its benefits. Moreover, TIY and traditional yoga are both very evidence-based and low risk tool of healing trauma.

Benefits Of Trauma-Informed Yoga

Several studies have stated that this type of yoga is indeed a great method of mental healing.

It has a calming effect: There are many psychological consequences of trauma like heightened stress also known as hyperarousal. Yoga has been shown to elicit parasympathetic nervous systems calming response which has an impact on stress and helps reduce hyperarousal.

Good for emotional well-being: A program evaluation conducted recently looked at the effects of TIY among the population which is vulnerable. This include the people who were incarcerated or are in recovery programs for substance use. The program found that yoga helped these people feel positive emotions after every class.

It increases self-regulation: Based on the evaluations done by the same program also observed immense improvements people with regard to self-regulation. A recent article examining yoga's effects on adolescents facing age-based and school-related stressors had similar findings.

It promotes good sleep: According to a study conducted in 2021, veteran women who had experienced major trauma like sexual assault when they were enlisted in the military also found yoga to be very beneficial. They especially stated that yoga helped improve their sleep quality and helped deal with the trauma.

It helps with dealing with trauma: The aforementioned study Trusted Source also found statistical reductions in self-reported feelings of shame around the traumatic event.

It cultivates presence: Some common trauma responses especially for those diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) include dissociation and flashbacks. In those instances, yoga can be an effective tool for helping practitioners return to the present moment through the practice of mindfulness.

