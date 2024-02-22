Relieve Trapped Gas In The Body By Doing These Simple Yoga Asanas

Instead of taking medications, do yoga to give yourself some relief from gas-related problems. (Photo: Freepik)

These poses can relieve the gas trapped in the body, stimulate abdominal organs -- thus promoting digestion -- and improve blood circulation.

Bloating is a common problem seen in people, which can cause a lot of discomfort and distress at odd hours. It can lead to digestive problems, mood disorders, sleep issues, to name a few. In order to take care of the problem of bloating, most people rely on medications. But, there are natural ways to get rid of it, and it involves doing some simple yoga asanas. Yoga, as we have mentioned in many of our previous stories, can take care of a variety of problems by targeting specific points and areas in the body, from the head to the toe. Besides physical ailments like back pain, neck pain and other such issues, yoga can also take care of your mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. Read on to find out what specific asanas can rid you of the problem of trapped gas in the body.

What is bloating?

Hopkinsmedicine.org defines bloating as a condition wherein your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas. It states that people often confuse bloating with other reasons for a more 'noticeable' belly, such as 'abdominal wall laxity'. This is common among older women and those who have had children.

What causes bloating?

One common cause of bloating is constipation. Besides that, some other causes include:

TRENDING NOW

Gut sensitivity: People with IBS can be 'extremely sensitive' to gas, which can cause pain, cramping and diarrhea. Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO): Most healthy people have relatively few bacteria in the small intestine. People who have had intestinal surgery and/or IBS with diarrhea are more likely to have SIBO that causes bloating. Gastroparesis: This condition causes delayed stomach emptying, which can cause bloating, nausea and even bowel blockage. Gynecological conditions: Sometimes, problems with ovaries or uterus may also cause bloating. It is, therefore, important to get an annual pelvic exam done.

If you suffer from recurring episodes of bloating, check with your doctor. You may also try to get relief by means of yoga.

Yoga asanas for bloating

Celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani explained in a post on Instagram that consuming heavy meals or oily and high fibrous foods, water retention, lack of physical activity, menstrual cycle, etc., are all factors that contribute to bloating. "It is basically trapped gas in the stomach and intestines," she said, adding that most people make the mistake of reaching out for carbonated drinks as a remedy to relieve the gas. Instead, they can try doing the following:

Kati Chakrasana (Standing Spinal Twist)

Place your feet firmly on the floor and twist your upper body sideways. As the name suggests, this asana twists the spine and offers relief from bloating. Leave your arms loose.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Utthita Parsvakonasana (Extended Side Angle Pose)

Begin by stretching your legs. Then, turn your upper body sideways and keep one leg stretched out, bend the other's knee. Place one hand on the knee. Stretch the other out all the way, as if to touch the ceiling. It works on some key muscles in the body to give you relief from bloating. Repeat on the other side.

Mandukasana (Seated Frog Pose)

Sit on the yoga mat with your legs folded backwards in Vajrasana pose. Ball your hands into a fist and place them firmly on the belly. Now, gently bend forward.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Lie down on your back. Then, with your shoulders and feet touching the mat, lift your pelvis to make an arch or a bridge. Hold your hands and place them just beneath the spine. Hold for a bit.

Pawanmuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)

Lie down on the floor and fold your legs to bring your knees close to the chest. Lock your arms around them and hold. Stay in this position for a while as it creates pressure in the belly and helps to relieve any trapped gas in the body.

The health benefits of doing these asanas

According to the expert, these poses can:

Relieve the gas trapped in the body.

Stimulate abdominal organs, thus promoting digestion.

Improve blood circulation, optimising the function of digestive organs.

Strengthen core muscles.

Besides doing these asanas, remember to:

Eat your food properly by chewing it slowly to help with digestion.

Increase your physical activity.

Take a walk after your meals.