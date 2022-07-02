Tortoise Pose (Kurmasana): How To Perform, Health Benefits And Precautions

Kurmasana or the tortoise asana is a pose that offers many health benefits. Here's how to perform the yoga pose and all its health benefits.

Kurmasana, a forward-bent sitting position, draws its name from the Sanskrit words "Kurma" and "asana," which both indicate posture or seat. The name was chosen because your body posture at the end of the pose resembles a tortoise.

This asana also referred to as the Turtle or Tortoise Pose is mentioned in the early 7th-century yogic drawings. Kurmasana is one of the Iyengar Yoga postures mentioned in contemporary yoga. It is claimed to be devoted to Lord Vishnu in the form of the tortoise.

Health Benefits Of Kurmasana

Kurmasana or the tortoise pose, if done regularly, offers many health benefits, which include:

Toning the abdominal area

Stimulating the digestive system along with kidneys and liver

Stimulating the muscles

Relieving lower back issues

Reducing sciatica pain

Makes your hips and shoulders more flexible

Enhancing blood circulation

Reducing stress and anxiety

Opening up the chest and lungs

Managing asthma symptoms

Reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's

How To Do The Tortoise Pose?

Here are step-by-step instructions to ace the tortoise pose:

Begin in a seated position with your back straight and your legs extended in front of you. Your legs should be shoulder-width apart with your knees slightly off the ground. Now, put your arms in front of you in between your legs. Slowly, bend forward and slide your arms to either side with palms facing down. Your arms should slide underneath your knees. As you move your upper body toward your lower body, open your shoulders and bring your chest and head forward. Once your chin touches the ground, continue to droop your head. Straighten your legs once your head is fully lowered to the ground. Draw your attention inward and extend your gaze forward. Breathe deeply and relax. Hold the position for around 30 seconds while inhaling slowly. Bend your knees and lift from your upper body to safely exit the pose.

Variations

If you want to challenge yourself, then you can practice these variations of Kurmasana:

Upside down tortoise pose or Uttana Kurmasana)

Sleeping tortoise pose (Supta Kurmasana)

Half tortoise pose (Ardha Kurmasana)

Precautions To Take

People who have the following health problems should avoid or consult their doctor before doing the pose:

Sciatica

Recent surgery

Herniated discs

Chronic back pain

Injuries in the shoulder, arm or hips

Arthritis

Also, this pose is not recommended for pregnant women because their tummy can be forced toward the floor. Keep in mind that you only do this pose if you are comfortable, release it if you have any discomfort in your legs, knees or back.