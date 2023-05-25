Thunderbolt Pose (Vajrasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Bhushan Bhukte Yoga practitioner, shares a step-by-step guide for performing vajrasana.

Vajrasana is known as the diamond pose and evokes the most powerful weapon, the thunderbolt, which is Indra's weapon. Like a diamond, the thunderbolt destroys while being indestructible. It symbolises the Vajrasana stimulates the Vajra Nadi, which is part of the Sushumna Nadi. Apart from promoting the kundalini, the Vajra Nadi is essential in activating the digestive fire, or agni, in the lower abdomen. Bhushan Bhukte Yoga practitioner at Heartfulness Yoga Centreshares a step-by-step guide to vajrasana.

Reference Verses: 2.13 Gherenda Samhita

Vajrasana's legs are folded under the body, and the big toes are connected, creating an energy lock. As a result, the blood flow is blocked in the lower body, and the prana is redirected from the legs upward and into the abdomen, increasing the digestive process. Vajrasana is a restorative posture for digestive problems, assimilation of food, constipation, and menstruation cramps. Vajrasana, although extremely simple, is one of the best postures for digestion and the only asana you can do with a full stomach. In some countries like Japan, Vajrayana is the position adopted to take a meal. This pose is preparatory for many other asanas like Gomukhasana, Ustrasana, Shashankasana, Balasana, and Marjariasana. Vajrasana is included in vinyasa flows and is a resting position between postures or transitions. It is also a position of choice for pranayama and meditation; sitting on your heels, vajrasana automatically keeps the spine upright. As a result, the breathing becomes easy, the prana is free to flow, and the practitioner is alert which is required for pranayama or meditation that needs a comfortable, steady posture. As a result, Vajrasana has been identified as a higher practice in yoga.

How To Practice Vajrasana?

Sit in Dandasana, hands beside the body. Now sit on your right side, taking both your feet to the back and coming to a kneeling position. Bring the toes together and separate your heels. Lower your buttocks to sit on the inner part of your soles. Keep the head straight, the spine erect, and the chin parallel to the floor. Maintain the pose and generally breathe with body awareness. Stay here for 10 to 30 seconds up to 5 minutes and relax.

Benefits Of Vajrasana

Vajrasana is known to help improve digestion and relieve gas, increasing blood circulation in the lower abdomen. Vajrasana increases strength in the muscles around the spine and is good practice for back aches. The training of Vajrasana increases knee and ankle joint flexibility. Practice this asana regularly and with awareness to get the full benefits of this posture.

Precautions: Vajrasana is not recommended for anyone suffering from varicose veins or acute feet, ankles, and knee problems.

